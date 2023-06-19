Subic Freeport going ‘green’, ready for thriving e-vehicle industry

SUBIC BAY FREEPORT — With the increasing number of electric vehicle (e-vehicle) users in the country, this free port is preparing to serve as a convenient place to visit by tourists on e-vehicles and e-cars.

In a statement on Sunday, June 18, Subic Bay Metropolitan Authority (SBMA) Chair and Administrator Jonathan Tan said another electric vehicle charging station (EVCS) was built in the free port, which signified their readiness to make the economic zone a tourist haven for e-vehicle owners.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The installation of electric vehicle charging stations here will help increase confidence for first-time vehicle owners to go electric as the free port and the SBMA continue the fight against climate change,” said Tan, who graced the official launching of the the free port’s second EVCS at the Uni-Oil Subic gasoline station on June 15.

He added: “We are gearing up to attract more tourists while maintaining an environmentally healthy environment as part of my administration’s thrusts, Tan added.

FEATURED STORIES

Early this year, EVCS was installed at the Acea Subic Beach Resorts, providing guests the option to use their electric vehicles when coming to their resort.

Acea and Uni-Oil EVCSs said they would provide the “juice” for electric vehicles that are now on the rise due to vehicle manufacturers producing more efficient and reliable electric vehicles.

Both stations have two charging feeder pillars and enclosures each and could easily accommodate two vehicles simultaneously. INQ

lzb

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful.

Read Next

EDITORS’ PICK

<!– Please implement on Entertainment only, remove the twitter handle after the byline in #byline_share

–>