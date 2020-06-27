Sucat community quarantine extended to July 3

THE Muntinlupa City government has extended the extreme localized community quarantine (ELCQ) in Barangay Sucat due to rising coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) cases among its residents.

Mayor Jaime Fresnedi signed Executive Order No. 23, extending the lockdown in Zone 3 Interior, Sitio Pagkakasa in the abovementioned barangay (village) until 11:59 p.m. of July 3. The lockdown was initially imposed last June 13 and was supposed to lapse last Friday. Fresnedi said of the 130 residents of the sitio (place), those who tested positive totaled 29, one of the highest tallies among the city’s communities.

As of press time, there were a total of 64 Covid-19 cases in Barangay Sucat.

The local government has provided relief food packs to cover all meals and other basic supplies during the effectivity of the ELCQ.

Earlier, the city government placed Block 35 Excess Lot in Barangay Putatan and Morning Breeze Homes in Barangay Alabang under localized lockdown.

Fresnedi urged city residents to exercise caution and observe health protocols, saying, “We ask all Muntinlupeños to continue practicing good hygiene at all times to prevent getting infected by Covid-19. The downgrading of quarantine measures doesn’t mean that we have already eliminated the virus; so, continue wearing your face masks, observe disinfection practices and physical distancing to protect yourself, your family’s health and everyone else’s.”

As of Friday, out of the city’s 381 confirmed Covid-19 cases, 257 have recovered and 37 have died.

Meanwhile, the local government has hired a total of 3,761 displaced workers in the city during the community quarantine in the last three months.

According to the city’s Public Employment Service Office (PESO), displaced workers were given jobs under the Tulong Panghanapbuhay sa Ating Disadvantaged/Displaced Workers (Tupad) program. Tupad beneficiaries rendered 15 working days and received a salary of P537 per day.

Beneficiaries were deployed to help in the city’s repacking and distributing relief goods. Some displaced workers were assigned to participate in the disinfection of their houses and the immediate vicinity through the Department of Labor and Employment-Tupad Barangay Ko, Bahay Ko (#BKBK) disinfecting project.

PESO Muntinlupa continues to facilitate the community-based employment program for city residents.