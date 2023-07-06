Suchehwa by Ted Salon Introduces the Power of Nature With The Suchehwa Aqua Revival Hair Treatment

SINGAPORE, July 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Suchehwa by Ted Salon announces the launch of their signature hair treatment to revolutionise hair care. Introducing The Suchehwa Aqua Revival Hair Treatment , with a unique combination of rare and natural ingredients to uplift and rejuvenate hair.

In Singapore’s humidity, untamed hair can often turn bad hair days into bad days. Suchehwa Aqua Revival Hair Treatment combines the best of Mother Nature’s goodness to restore both your scalp and hair health. The secret behind the treatment’s efficacy comes from the carefully selected ingredients that include:

Mountain Water from Quebec : Sourced from the pristine mountains in Quebec , this precious ingredient is available for only 14 days a year. Known for its moisturising properties, this water rejuvenates the hair, providing much-needed hydration. Shakran Sacran: This freshwater algae, harvested from the waters in Kyushu, brings nature’s moisturising power. It helps to nourish and revitalise each shaft, leaving your hair silky smooth and radiant. Meadowfoam seed oil & Delta-lactone: These ingredients possess both anti-ageing and moisturising properties. They work together to improve skin elasticity on your scalp. Shea Butter : Derived from the seeds of the Shea tree, Shea Butter is renowned for its anti-inflammatory and regenerative properties. By stimulating capillaries, it promotes optimal moisture balance for both your hair and scalp health.

Suchehwa by Ted Salon is helmed by veteran maestro stylist Ted Kim. Ted began his career in Gangnam, Seoul before bringing his expertise and dedication to Singapore in 2015. Together with his qualified team, the salon opened its doors at 9 Penang Road amidst the lush gardens of Fort Canning. Fully equipped with the latest equipment and trained in the science of hair care, they go beyond simply aesthetics to take care of hair health.

“Nature has always held the key to extraordinary beauty. Each ingredient used in our signature Suchehwa Aqua Revival Hair Treatment has been chosen for its unique properties to nourish, strengthen, and transform hair,” affirmed Ted, Founder of Suchehwa Salon.

Suchehwa by Ted Salon continues to shine as a beacon of innovation and excellence in the hair care industry with a growing client base. To bring the goodness of nature and precision of hair care science to a wider audience, Suchehwa by Ted engaged digital agency, Verz Design, to boost their online presence through SEO services . The salon’s commitment to delivering exceptional results through The Suchehwa Aqua Revival Hair Treatment speaks for itself with rave reviews and clientele that keep coming back for more.

To find out more about their signature treatment or to book an appointment, visit their website at https://suchehwa.com/ or reach them at 6574 9798.

About Suchehwa By Ted Salon