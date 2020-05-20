“SUD releases brand new single ‘Sagutan’ under Warner Music Philippines”

SUD band follows up their hit “Baliw”.

SUD band follows up their hit "Baliw".

SUD continues to work hard in the middle of the pandemic lockdown as the group releases a brand new single under Warner Music Philippines titled "Sagutan."

“Sagutan” is the highly-anticipated carrier single of SUD’s upcoming full-length studio album which will be released later this year. “Sagutan” follows the mammoth success of the release of “Baliw” in 2019, which garnered millions of streams and has been featured profusely on national TV. With “Sagutan,” SUD tells another stirring story through acoustic soul.

SUD describes the song’s narrative as the beginning of a love story.

The song is centered on the feelings of two people and the uncertainty that comes with it. It’s a duet between vocalist Sud Ballecer and bassist Raisa Racelis who co-wrote the song with drummer Jimbo Cuenco.

“The verses take listeners inside the heads of two potential lovers who have been in constant conversations with each other, leading towards the admission of feelings,” the group commented.

Similar to their previous work, “Sagutan” continues the five-piece act’s successful streak of producing relatable rock music —playing their familiar alt-pop sound, while mixing it with more generic rock formats. Moreover, the song, which was recorded in The House Of Billy Gaga Studio with engineer Emil Dela Rosa, is a well-rounded example of SUD’s trademark ballads.

“Sagutan” is now on Apple Music, iTunes Store, and Spotify. Head over to their Facebook page for the links.