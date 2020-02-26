“Sue Ramirez linked to ‘Kid Alpha One’ co-star Javi Benitez”

Is Sue Ramirez dating his co-star Javi Benitez?

This is what fans have been speculating after recent photos of the two actors notably getting cozy with each other surfaced online.

In fact one photo, Sue and Javi can be seen with their fingers intertwined while walking at the beach during a getaway together this past week.

(Screenshot from Fashion Pulis)

The two are paired in Richard Somes’ action-film “Kid Alpha One”.

Sue was previously in a relationship with Joao Constancia of BoybandPH. The actress confirmed last September that they have parted ways.