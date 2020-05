“Sue Ramirez remembers her father on his death anniversary: ‘I still miss you every day’”

It has been 7 years since Sue Ramirez’s father passed away.

Sue Ramirez took to social media to remember her late father, James Peter Dodd, on his death anniversary on May 22.

“Remembering you today, Dad. 7 years since you left Earth, and I still miss you every day,” Sue posted on her Instagram page.

She added, “Continue to watch over us, ok? Sending my hugs and kisses all the way to heaven. I love you, Mr. Dodd.”

Sue’s father passed away when she was 17 years old. In her previous interview on Magandang Buhay, Sue shared that her dad started getting sick when he was 6 years old.

“Nahirapan talaga siya ng 11 years bago siya bumitaw at bago niya kami iniwan,” Sue relayed in the said interview.

She further shared that it was tough seeing her dad suffer that long because of disease.

“Mahirap siguro kasi pinanood mo siyang nahirapan nang ganoon katagal. Tapos bata pa kasi ako noon. Pero kung ngayon siguro ‘yun ang dami kong gustong gawin para sa kanya na may sakit siya na hindi ko na magagawa,” Sue stated.