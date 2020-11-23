SUEZ and ECCT Organise Kaohsiung Beach Clean-up to Help Beautify Taiwan’s Shores

KAOHSIUNG, Nov. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — As SUEZ hits the second anniversary of its “Shaping SUEZ 2030” strategic plan, the Group continues to centre its efforts around one of its cardinal values of fostering passion for the environment. In its latest move, SUEZ NWS has teamed up with the European Chamber of Commerce Taiwan (ECCT), the Ocean Affairs Council and the Kaohsiung City Government to organise a beach clean-up at Chiji Beach to further the cause of marine protection in Taiwan.



The Kaohsiung Chiji beach clean-up campaign kicks off in the presence of ECCT CEO Freddie Hoglund, Mayor of Kaohsiung Chen Chi-Mai, Kaohsiung City Government Tourism Bureau Secretary-General Chang Jui-Hun, Ocean Affairs Council Ocean Conservation Administration Director General Huang Hsiang-Wen, and Minister of Ocean Affairs Council; and SUEZ NWS Ren Wu Plant General Manager Kuo Yi-Chang.

In the presence of Kaohsiung Mayor Chen Chi-Mai, more than 250 participants across the public and private sectors have joined hands in the clean-up and collected more than 230 kg of litter, successfully raising public awareness on marine protection and climate emergency. Earlier in September, SUEZ’s employees in Asia also answered the Alliance to End Plastic Waste‘s global ALL_TOGETHER GLOBAL CLEANUP call to rid the world of litter, and collected more than 600 kg of waste.

The world’s oceans are filled with plastic, threatening marine life and human health. It is projected that plastic waste that flows into our oceans will triple by 2040 to 29 million tonnes[1]. SUEZ’s commitment to preserve the oceans is underpinned by the Group’s 2017 – 2021 Sustainable Development Roadmap to be a leader in the circular and low-carbon economy. In Taiwan, where SUEZ NWS provides essential water and waste treatment services, the Group actively develops local solutions and engages its employees and stakeholders to contribute to a world ocean free of marine litter.

Antoine Grange, CEO of Recycling and Recovery of SUEZ Asia, said: “Collaboration is key to reducing waste. We are delighted to play our part in inspiring the shift to a circular economy in communities where SUEZ operates. Marine protection is one of the world’s most alarming issues, and we will do our best to work with our partners and stakeholders to tackle this challenge locally and regionally with the aim to help mitigate climate change.”

SUEZ’s water and waste services have benefited 32 million people in Asia in the past some 60 years. Looking ahead, SUEZ will work towards the restoration and preservation of the fundamental elements of the environment: water, air and soil through the joint efforts of the Group and the community.

