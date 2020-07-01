Sufjan Stevens Announces New Album ‘The Ascension’

Perennial cause of music fans’ tears across the globe, Sufjan Stevens, has today announced details around his forthcoming studio album The Ascension.

In addition to the record, he’s also revealed that the album’s lead single, titled ‘America’, will be out this Friday, 3rd July.

The Ascension will be Stevens’ eighth solo studio album and the long awaited follow up to his widely acclaimed and widely heartbreaking 2015 album Carrie & Lowell.

While it’s been a minute since he’s released a solo album, he has remained prolific in those five years with other projects. In 2017, he contributed to the collaborative album Planetarium which also featured The National’s Bryce Dessner, contemporary classical music composer and arranger Nico Muhly and drummer James McAlister.

In addition, just this year saw the release of Aporia, which was a collaborative album between Stevens and his stepfather Lowell Brams.

The Ascension is out Friday 25th, September. Check out the album artwork and track listing below.

The Ascension artwork

The Ascension track listing

1. Make Me An Offer I Cannot Refuse

2. Run Away With Me

3. Video Game

4. Lamentations

5. Tell Me You Love Me

6. Die Happy

7. Ativan

8. Ursa Major

9. Landslide

10. Gilgamesh

11. Death Star

12. Goodbye To All That

13. Sugar

14. The Ascension

15. America