Suites by David Beckham Win ‘Best Hotel Suite in Asia Pacific’ Title at The International Hotel & Property Awards

MACAU, Sept. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — Suites by David Beckham at newly-opened The Londoner Hotel in Macao have been named ‘Best Hotel Suite in Asia Pacific‘ at The International Hotel & Property Awards 2021.



For Suites by David Beckham, the British star drew on his favourite design and style elements, as well as references to his interests and sporting career.

Occupying the top two floors of The Londoner Hotel, the 14 bespoke Suites by David Beckham were launched earlier in 2021 in collaboration with the Sands Resorts Macao global ambassador, David Beckham, and leading London interior design firm David Collins Studio. At Suites by David Beckham, the British star shares his authentic design aesthetic and invites guests to enjoy a luxurious stay with a range of exclusive experiences.

Dr. Wilfred Wong, President, Sands China Ltd. said: “We are very grateful to have been recognised with this prestigious design award. We were fortunate to have the benefit of David’s impeccable style and taste in designing the suites. Guests will be able to literally step into his luxurious lifestyle, immersing themselves in the celebrity experience. This acknowledgement confirms our efforts, attention to detail and quality of craftsmanship.”

David Beckham commented: “We are delighted that Suites by David Beckham at The Londoner Hotel have received this award. I was thrilled to have the opportunity to create the suites with luxury and comfort as a priority as well as to collaborate with such incredible teams. It has been a great project to work on and something I feel very proud of. I can’t wait to be able to visit and see them for myself.”

Ranging from 113 to 298 square metres, the suites reflect the best of the British star’s discerning style and sophistication and feature all the home comforts he enjoys when travelling. Divided into two distinct schemes of navy blue and British racing green, Beckham’s favourite colours, they contain subtle references to his renowned sporting career, personal style and interests – football, photography, tailoring and male grooming.

The largest of the suites boasts a small whisky and karaoke bar, inspired by Beckham’s interest in whisky and cut crystal glasses, and incorporates features of some of David Collins Studio’s most renowned London hospitality projects, including The Connaught Bar and Claridge’s Bar.

The International Hotel & Property Awards are held to identify and highlight global design excellence. Hosted by design et al, the leading UK interior design magazine, voting is open to industry professionals as well as design et al readers, clients and customers.

About The Londoner® Macao

The Londoner® Macao is an integrated resort that invites visitors on a journey through the best of British history and culture. It incorporates five celebrated hotel brands – the new The Londoner Hotel and Londoner Court, alongside existing Conrad Macao, Sheraton Grand Macao and The St. Regis Macao. The Londoner Macao will present visitors to Cotai with an expanded offering of affordable luxury available nowhere else in Macao, with over 6,000 hotel rooms and suites, and 1.2 million square feet (111,000 square metres) of retail, entertainment, dining and meetings and convention space. With over 150 retail outlets, Shoppes at Londoner joins Shoppes at Venetian and Shoppes at Four Seasons, alongside Shoppes at Parisian. Together they offer a selection of approximately 850 luxury duty free stores – the most in any one single location in Macao. With three spas, four health clubs and over 365,000 square feet (34,000 square metres) of uniquely themed gaming space, The Londoner Macao provides a new level of luxury and accessibility to the Cotai Strip.