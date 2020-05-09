“‘Sukdulan ng kasamaan:’ Angelica Panganiban laments ABS-CBN shutdown”

Angelica Panganiban believes it’s time to speak up on the issue now more than ever.

Angelica Panganiban did not mince her words as she came to ABS-CBN defense over the issue concerning the largest media network in the Philippines’ franchise renewal.

Responding to Neil Arce’s post about Angel Locsin’s reaction to the news on ABS-CBN’s closure, Angelica lamented what had happened to her home network.

“Sukdulan ng kasamaan,” she wrote.

The 33-year-old actress then praised ABS-CBN for being “well-mannered” in handling the situation, pointing out the company’s decision to prevent a war from happening. Then again, she pointed out that this should be a reason to speak up rather than stay silent.

“Alam mo kung ano nakakaiyak? ‘Yung pagiging well-mannered ng ABS-CBN. Niyakap nila. Dun natapos. Walang gyera. Walang gulo. Kaya nakakadurog ‘yung silence. Kaya, hindi tayo dapat manahimik,” she said. She then added: “Wow dami ko na naman alam. Hi, bashers.”