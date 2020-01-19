Sum 41 Cancel Multiple Paris Shows After ‘Explosive Device’ Detonated Outside Venue

NewsWritten by Emmy Mack on January 19, 2020

Sum 41 have reportedly cancelled two shows in Paris after an “explosive device” went off outside one of the venues they were just about to perform at.

According to Loudwire, the pop-punk veterans released a statement on Instagram (which has since been deleted) confirming that nobody was injured when a mystery device was detonated during load-in at Paris’s Zenith on Friday night, but it must have given the band a big scare because they decided to can the show in the interest of safety.

“Band, crew, the fans in line are all safe, and there were no injuries,” the statement reportedly read. “Due to the intimate nature of our ‘Personal Space’ performances, we are unable to guarantee the safety of the fans in attendance. We are deeply saddened to announce that tonight’s show has been canceled.”

It continued: “We are currently discussing our options to schedule a make up show as soon as possible. Please stay tuned for updates in the coming weeks.”

The Sums then tweeted, confirming their Saturday night show at Paris’s Les Etoiles was also cancelled:

No further information about the explosion has been made available at this time and it’s unclear whether police are investigating the incident.

Meanwhile, Sum 41 are currently in the midst of a world tour in support of their new album, Order In Decline.

Fingers crossed it brings them back to Australia this year!