Summer “ART colours” Exhibition Scheduled at Park Hotel Tokyo to Offer Guests Japanese Aesthetics of Seasons

TOKYO, March 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — Park Hotel Tokyo announced on March 10 that it will hold an art exhibition titled “Make Your Dreams Come True -Today, I am Drawing-” from June 8 to September 6.

https://parkhoteltokyo.com/press-room/make-your-dreams-come-true-today-i-am-drawing/

(Logo: https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/img/202003027527-O1-3QY7iZTp)

(Photo: https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M104041/202003027527/_prw_PI2fl_FJine10u.jpg)

Park Hotel Tokyo welcomes guests with hospitality in the form of “arrangement” expressed through the medium of art. “ART colours,” a series of art exhibitions representing the four seasons of Japan, is held as part of this initiative. In the 33rd exhibition, works by Paralym Artists, or artists with disabilities around the world, under the theme “Make Your Dreams Come True” will be on exhibit.

Summer is a season when you feel free, open, and full of dynamic energy. For such a season, dynamic works created under the theme “Make Your Dreams Come True” by Paralym Artists will be exhibited in various places on four floors within the hotel. Also, two Paralym Artists will participate in the hotel’s “Artist in Hotel” project to create an Artist Room each.

Park Hotel Tokyo General Manager Takayuki Suzuki said: “Through this exhibition held in a hotel welcoming various guests globally, we hope to create a forum for Paralym Artists to shine, and to support their self-sufficiency.”

Park Hotel Tokyo Art Project Director Yoshitomo Fujikawa said: “We will welcome all guests with hospitality in a free and open space full of energy through works of Paralym Artists. Also, by creating common values using art as the medium, we hope to support the self-sufficiency of Paralym Artists.”

Please enjoy a free and open summer at Park Hotel Tokyo’s summer exhibition filled with vibrant energy.

About Park Hotel Tokyo

Based on the concept of “Infinite Time and Space Amid Cognizant Japanese Beauty,” Park Hotel Tokyo has created a set of themes known as ART (Atrium, Restaurant and Art) and incorporated art allowing guests to experience Japanese aesthetics in the context of each of these themes. The staff and artists of Park Hotel Tokyo, with their understanding and pride of their own culture, look forward to welcoming guests with traditional Japanese hospitality to the atrium sky garden in the center of Tokyo. https://parkhoteltokyo.com/

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/summer-art-colours-exhibition-scheduled-at-park-hotel-tokyo-to-offer-guests-japanese-aesthetics-of-seasons-301020244.html