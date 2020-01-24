“Summer ready! Catriona Gray debuts new look”

Catriona Gray says she is now ready for summer.

Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray debuted her new look on social media. The beauty queen changed her hairstyle and hair color.

“Something new. Summer I’m ready for you,” she posted on Instagram.

Catriona passed the Miss Universe crown to her successor in December 2019. She is currently back in the Philippines. She recently became a co-host in It’s Showtime. She is also writing a book under ABS-CBN Publishing.

Catriona’s charity work also continues. On Tuesday, January 22, the beauty queen announced that she was able to raise Php 358,500 for Smile Train PH charity.

“This year for my birthday, I wanted to fundraise for a cause close to my heart. Since Jan 6, we’ve raised Php358,500 for @smiletrainph 😍💙 that’s 26 life changing surgeries for children born with cleft. There’s still 8 days left if you’d like to support! Link in Bio! gogetfunding.com/catrionagivesasmile,” she posted.