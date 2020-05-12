Summer solstice at Stonehenge to be livestreamed

LONDON — The coronavirus pandemic has scuttled summer solstice celebrations at Stonehenge, a highlight of the year for thousands of British pagans, druids, and assorted revelers.

English Heritage, which looks after the ancient stone circle, said restrictions on public events to slow the spread of the virus makes it impossible to hold the event. It said it had decided to cancel the gathering “after much deliberation and in consultation with our partners in the police and the emergency services, the druid and pagan community, and others.”

English Heritage said it will stream the sunrise online on the solstice, June 21.

Thousands of people usually gather to watch the sunrise behind the Neolithic monument in southwest England on the Northern Hemisphere’s longest day of the year.

Stonehenge, a World Heritage site, is believed to be 4,500 years old. It is known for its alignment with the movements of the sun.

