Sun Life Asia Invites You to Start a Lifetime Wellness Journey at the 2022 Open DaySun.jpg

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 21 February 2022 – Sun Life today announced that enrollment

has started for the Asia OneSunLife Open Day 2022, which will be held virtually

on March 19. The theme this year is “Wellness is a lifestyle. Live Brighter!”

The Asia OneSunLife Open Day aims to encourage people to achieve wellness in

all aspects of life and help participants live healthier and brighter lives. At

the same time, the Open Day will provide industry insight and advice for people

interested in exploring career opportunities in the insurance industry. At the

event, Sun Life will share its inspirations and values, and how it supports and

equips advisors as they build their careers.

To inspire

and encourage participants to embrace wellness holistically, the event will

feature award-winning speaker Yujin Wong, who will share his experience of burn-out

while working in law and investment banking to becoming an international

speaker and agent of positive change, illustrating the importance of physical, mental

and financial health and well-being and how one can build a career helping

other to do the same.

“Physical,

mental and financial wellness is more important than ever since the outbreak of

pandemic. We are very excited to have well-known motivational speaker Yujin

Wong joining the Open Day this year. I am confident his story will inspire many

who desire to strive for excellence in their careers and personal lives,” said Carene

Chai, Chief Distribution Officer, Sun Life Asia. “After the success of the Open

Day in 2021, we plan to expand the scope to provide more in-depth industry

insight and explain our training support to help those considering a career as

a financial advisor.”

The global

pandemic has shown how important it is to protect people’s health and wealth. Insurance

has played an important role in protecting people’s well-being in the past two

years. Sun Life advisors have helped increase people’s awareness of the

importance of gaining better financial protection, helped them make decisions

to look after the health of themselves and their families and create long-term,

holistic plans to give them peace of mind for the future. Sun Life always encourages

people to explore career opportunities with the company so that they can help

themselves and others enjoy brighter lives.

At the Open

Day event, Sun Life executives will discuss the latest industry developments and

career opportunities at the company. Sun Life is offering an exciting career

path for people, especially the younger generation, who are looking for rewarding

and fulfilling careers with more freedom and independence.

In addition,

Sun Life has established a holistic and comprehensive talent development

program, the Brighter Academy, to help train and grow advisors. The Academy provides

advisors with a wide range of training, diverse toolkits and professional support,

equipping them with knowledge and skills so that they can better serve clients

and society.

Asia

OneSunLife Open Day 2022 is open to the public. Anyone interested can visit

below links for registration.

