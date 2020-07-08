Sun Life Hong Kong Boosts Diabetes Awareness

HONG KONG, July 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — Today marks the official release of Is Something Wrong with Granny?!, a children’s picture book published by Diabetes Hongkong and sponsored by Sun Life Hong Kong Limited (“the Company” or “Sun Life Hong Kong”). Little Kwong, the protagonist of the story, is spending the summer holiday at his Granny’s. One morning, he wakes up only to find that Granny is acting a bit weird…through its vivid and intriguing plot and first-person observations from Little Kwong, the picture book is designed to educate children aged 4 to 6 and their parents on healthy lifestyle, and to explain in easy-to-understand language the nature of diabetes, the condition of pre-diabetes and how to prevent the disease.



With the launch of Is Something Wrong with Granny?!, a children’s picture book, Diabetes Hongkong and Sun Life Hong Kong aspire to promote diabetes prevention and healthy lifestyle in Hong Kong. (Left: Haymans Fung, Chief Marketing and Digital Officer of Sun Life Hong Kong Limited; Right: Dr. Woo Yu-Cho, President of Diabetes Hongkong)

In the first stage, copies of the picture book will be donated to kindergartens in Tuen Mun and Yuen Long, so that students from these kindergartens can bring them home to read with their parents. In the second stage, the offer will be extended to kindergartens and social welfare organizations in other districts. Interested parties should contact Diabetes Hongkong by calling 852 2723 2087.

Dr. Woo Yu-Cho, President of Diabetes Hongkong, said, “Diabetes is among the ten leading causes of death in Hong Kong. One in ten persons has diabetes. Having said that, there is a lack of understanding about diabetes among the public, and the best opportunities for preventing or controlling the disease are often missed. This picture book starts from a family perspective and aims to enhance understanding of diabetes in the community. I am thrilled that after almost eight months of hard work the picture book is finally released. Here, I would like to express my sincere gratitude to Sun Life Hong Kong for their generosity and Centre for Psychosocial Health of The Education University of Hong Kong for their tremendous support. I must also mention my colleagues at Diabetes Hongkong who team up for this project to produce such quality reading material for young children and parents in Hong Kong. I am honoured to be working with such dedicated colleagues.”

Haymans Fung, Chief Marketing and Digital Officer of Sun Life Hong Kong Limited, said, “Sun Life has always been a keen supporter of diabetes prevention, and has made a contribution of CAD31 million for worldwide efforts in this cause since 2012. We are delighted to be able to jointly roll out with Diabetes Hongkong this incredibly meaningful community campaign to raise health awareness among the general public. I believe many would agree that the gift of health does not carry a price tag. In real life, however, health often comes second to work or other life goals. We hope that when parents and their children read this picture book together, the importance of healthy lifestyle and proper understanding of diabetes will be instilled among children and adults alike.”

Underprivileged groups in the community are the ones who bear the brunt of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Company will donate 300 copies of the picture book to Kwun Tong Methodist Social Service, which will then be given out via the Gleaners Community Food Bank of the organization to young children in recipient families. By doing so, the Company hopes that parents in low-income families are also equipped with the necessary tools to teach their children how to build a healthy lifestyle from an early age.

Diabetes Hongkong is a registered charitable organization founded jointly by leading diabetes experts and people with diabetes in Hong Kong in 1996. Its mission is to serve all people with diabetes and their families, to promote concern towards diabetes and to strive for optimal care and prevention of the disease.

Sun Life Hong Kong has long been a champion of diabetes prevention in the community. This year, initiatives are being carried out in various domains, including a Pre-diabetes Control Management Program (“Program”), and a Facebook group named “Siu Tong Café” has been set up for the Program. Lovely characters from the Tong Family present a series of health information, ranging from workout, diet, healthy habits to data on medical expenses. “Patrons” to the café will gain deeper understanding of diabetes and its prevention. Members of the Facebook group can also enjoy free access to the health management app Glucolife. It acts as a virtual assistant that guides users through each step towards a healthy lifestyle, from workouts, diet to sleep.

About Sun Life

Sun Life is a leading international financial services organization providing insurance, wealth and asset management solutions to individual and corporate Clients. Sun Life has operations in a number of markets worldwide, including Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Hong Kong, the Philippines, Japan, Indonesia, India, Mainland China, Australia, Singapore, Vietnam, Malaysia and Bermuda. As of March 31, 2020, Sun Life had total AUM of CAD$1,023 billion. For more information please visit www.sunlife.com.

Sun Life Financial Inc. trades on the Toronto (TSX), New York (NYSE) and Philippine (PSE) stock exchanges under the ticker symbol SLF. Sun Life Financial Inc. is the holding company of Sun Life Assurance Company of Canada. Sun Life Hong Kong Limited is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Sun Life Assurance Company of Canada.

Media Contact

Weber Shandwick

Mokka Mok

Tel: (852) 2533 9971

Email: Mmok2@webershandwick.com

Sun Life Hong Kong Limited

Chelsea Ng

Tel: (852) 2103 8802

Email: Chelsea.PL.Ng@sunlife.com

Photo – https://photos.prnasia.com/prnh/20200708/2851421-1?lang=0