Sun Life Hong Kong Honoured as HR Grand Winner and Employer of the Year at HR Distinction Awards 2020

HONG KONG, Sept. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — Sun Life Hong Kong Limited (“Sun Life Hong Kong” or “the Company”) is pleased to announce that it has been recognized as the HR Grand Winner and Employer of the Year at the HR Distinction Awards 2020, in addition to receiving three Gold Awards, three Silver Awards and one Bronze Award.



Fabien Jeudy, Chief Executive Officer of Sun Life Hong Kong Limited

Sun Life Hong Kong’s accolades reaffirm the Company’s strength and efforts in creating a “truly human” work environment, raising the bar for employee engagement and workplace excellence.

Fabien Jeudy, Chief Executive Officer of Sun Life Hong Kong Limited, said, “We are proud and delighted to be honoured as the HR Grand Winner. At Sun Life, people are at the centre of our business, we value our people development and growth along with the Company, to build trust and understand our employees’ real needs. The all-round people initiatives are essential to employee wellbeing that enable our success. We will continue to support them on their path as they become the leaders of today and tomorrow.”

The following is the list of awards received at the HR Distinction Awards 2020:

HR Grand Winner Employer of the Year Excellence in Employee Engagement – Gold Excellence in HR Strategic Planning – Gold Excellence in Talent Management – Gold Excellence in Employee Wellbeing – Silver Excellence in Employee Work-Life Balance – Silver Excellence in Crisis Management – Silver Excellence in Employee Caring – Bronze

Sun Life Hong Kong strives to inspire and facilitate its employees to live healthier lives. The Company has put in place flexible working arrangements for employees to find work-life balance. Additionally, the Company’s myWellness Choice, Working on Wellness Program, and Employee Assistance Program are all tailored to offer comprehensive and all-weather support for employees and their families.

As a token of appreciation for their dedication and hard work, the Company will offer all employees a Wellness Day off, and vouchers to spend with their families. Their efforts have contributed to the Company’s success despite challenges such as the COVID-19 pandemic. Employees can redeem shopping coupons, food making experiences, and other lifestyle rewards, or choose to donate to select charitable causes.

The HR Distinction Awards 2020 marks the sixth edition of Human Resources Magazine‘s premier event that recognizes and celebrates exceptional performance in delivering organizational growth and human capital development.

About Sun Life

Sun Life is a leading international financial services organization providing insurance, wealth and asset management solutions to individual and corporate Clients. Sun Life has operations in a number of markets worldwide, including Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Hong Kong, the Philippines, Japan, Indonesia, India, Mainland China, Australia, Singapore, Vietnam, Malaysia and Bermuda. As of June 30, 2020, Sun Life had total assets under management of C$1,122 billion. For more information, please visit www.sunlife.com.

Sun Life Financial Inc. trades on the Toronto (TSX), New York (NYSE) and Philippine (PSE) stock exchanges under the ticker symbol SLF.

Sun Life Financial Inc. is the holding company of Sun Life Assurance Company of Canada. Sun Life Hong Kong Limited is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Sun Life Assurance Company of Canada.

Media Contact

Weber Shandwick

Mokka Mok

Tel: (852) 2533 9971

Email: MMok2@webershandwick.com

Sun Life Hong Kong Limited

Chelsea Ng

Tel: (852) 2103 8802

Email: Chelsea.PL.Ng@sunlife.com

Photo – https://photos.prnasia.com/prnh/20200924/2927773-1?lang=0