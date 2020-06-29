Sun Life launches campaign to empower Filipinos

SUN LIFE of Canada (Philippines), Inc. (“Sun Life”) is enjoining Filipinos to begin their journey to recovery with a campaign dubbed “Rise Together to a Bright New World.”

The campaign was launched as part of Sun Life’s annual commemoration of Financial Independence Month every June. It features initiatives ranging from online financial literacy sessions to digital tools all of which aim to empower Filipinos to get back on track in their financial goals as well as their health and wellness aspirations.

“Rise Together to a Bright New World” is rooted on an online survey conducted by Sun Life among its clients from May 11 to 29, 2020 to know how the pandemic has affected them and so the company could respond to their needs appropriately. Results showed that their top concerns were the physical health of their family (71 percent), the health of the economy (71 percent), their children’s education (69 percent), providing support for an elderly member of the family (61 percent) and the ability to save for the future (63 percent).

Asked about what negative impact the pandemic has had on their lives, the respondents shared that it affected their financial situation (48 percent), ability to socialize with friends (44 percent), and getting enough physical ability (31 percent).

But while 63 percent of the respondents expressed concern about the current situation, 68 percent remained hopeful about the future. In a separate survey, 62 percent are putting in place recovery plans with 68 percent saying that they will start saving more and building their emergency fund, 57 percent looking for more financial advice and 53 percent investing in family’s health.

“We would like to help Filipinos channel their energies towards actions that would help them prepare for the future. While there is still much uncertainty as our country continues to deal with the pandemic, there are steps that they can take now to make sure they and their loved ones can look forward to brighter days,” Sun Life Chief Marketing and Client Officer Mylene Lopa said. “Through this campaign, we want to show Filipinos how they can emerge from this pandemic stronger, healthier, and financially resilient, so they may look forward to a brighter tomorrow.”

For more information, visit Sun Life’s Facebook page, www.facebook.com/SunLifePH. Related materials will likewise be posted on @SunLifePH on Twitter, Instagram, and Youtube.