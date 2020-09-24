Suncity Group Named “Best IR Company” First-Time Ever In the 6th HKIRA Awards

HONG KONG, Sept. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — Suncity Group Holdings Limited (“Suncity” or “the Group“, Hong Kong Stock Exchange code: 1383) is pleased to announce that the Group has been endowed with three prestigious awards at the 6th Investor Relations Awards organised by Hong Kong Investor Relations Association (“HKIRA”) in the following categories in Awards presentation ceremony yesterday.

Best IR Company – Mid Cap

Best IR by Chairman / CEO – Andrew Lo – Mid Cap

Best Investor Meeting – Mid Cap



The Hong Kong Investor Relations Awards is organised by the HKIRA to recognize outstanding performance and best practices in investor relations among Hong Kong listed companies and related professionals. The Awards has been reviewed by a panel of judges composed of the academia, representatives of professional institutions, investment professionals, compliance and financial reporting professionals. There were 168 nominations for this year’s awards in aggregate. More than 670 investment professionals voted and thus the Award is widely recognised in the Asian investment community.

Mr. Chau Cheok Wa, Chairman of Suncity, said “I would like to show my appreciation to the investment community for their continuous support and trust in Suncity. Being recognised by the HKIRA Awards for the very first time empowered my colleagues and my team to perform even better. Each and every vote from the investment community is a seal of confidence dedicated to our improvement in corporate governance and investor relations programme, as well an approval on Suncity’s integrated resort development strategy in Asia.”

Mr. Andrew Lo Kai Bong, Executive Director of Suncity, expressed his delight “I am honoured to be recognised by the investment community on behalf of the Group. This is the very first time that Suncity attained three outstanding Awards through the poll arranged by the HKIRA. I am delighted to see that the market recognises the outstanding work by Suncity. In the future, we will continue to strengthen communications with investors to assist the capital market to grasp the full integrated resort growth picture in Asia by Suncity.”

About Suncity Group Holdings Limited (HKEx stock code: 1383)

Suncity Group Holdings Limited (“Suncity” or the “Group”) is en-route to become a leading integrated resort operator in Asia. Originated from Macau, Suncity develops, operates and manages integrated resorts across Asia, including Vietnam, the Philippines, Russia, and Japan.

Hoiana is the first flagship integrated resort that Suncity jointly develops with our investment partners. Located in Central Vietnam, Hoiana is only 35 minutes away from the Danang International Airport and is located near to top tourist attractions in Danang and Hoi An. Hoiana is a world-class integrated resort with branded hotels, state-of-the-art gaming floors, multiple F&B restaurants, award-winning golf course and long pristine beaches.

Suncity is the single largest shareholder of Summit Ascent Holdings Limited (HKEx: 102), and participates in the development of future phases of Tigre de Cristal Resort in Vladivostok, Russia. Suncity is also the controlling shareholder of Suntrust Home Developers, Inc. (PSE: SUN), who is going to co-develop Westside City Integrated Resort in the heart of Entertainment City in Manila, the Philippines. The Group also offers consultancy services to large scale integrated resorts in Asia. In addition, the Group operates in the travel related product and services segment and the property segment.

Adhering to the spirit of “Innovating With Diversity, Striving For Success”, Suncity Group spared no effort to develop entertainment and integrated resort products. Originated from Macau, Suncity Group actively explores integrated resort opportunities around the world.

For more information about the Group, please visit http://www.suncitygroup.com.hk/?lang=en

