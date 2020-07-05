Sunday weather forecast: Hot, humid; rain showers in the afternoon, evening possible

[embedded content]

MANILA, Philippines — Cloudy skies with scattered rains are expected nationwide in the afternoon and early evening on Sunday , the state weather bureau said.

Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) weather specialist Loriedin dela Cruz reported that most parts of Luzon will experience hot and humid weather especially at noon time due to the ridge of a high pressure area.

“Ang ridge ng HPA ay nag-eextend sa malaking bahagi ng Luzon kaya ang panahon dito mananatiling maalinsangan at kainitan lalo na sa tangahali,” she said.

(The ridge of the HPA extends over a big part of Luzon which will bring hot and humid weather over the region, especially during noon time.)

“Sa hapon at gabi, may tsansa ng thunderstorm sa malaking bahagi ng Luzon,” she added.

(By afternoon and evening, there is a chance of thunderstorms over Luzon.)

Cloudy skies with scattered rains will likewise occur over the Visayas and Mindanao in the afternoon and evening.

Light to moderate wind speeds in the southeast direction will prevail over Luzon, coupled with slight to moderate coastal waters, Pagasa said.

The Visayas and Mindanao will likewise experience light to moderate winds from southeast to south and slight to moderate sea conditions.

