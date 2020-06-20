Sunday weather forecast: Isolated rain showers, cloudy skies nationwide

[embedded content]
MANILA, Philippines — Cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms due to the intertropical convergence zone (ITCZ) will prevail in the Zamboanga Peninsula, Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao, Soccsksargen, and Davao Region on Sunday, according to the state weather bureau.
The rest of the country will have fair weather, with partly cloudy to cloudy skies and isolated rain showers due to localized thunderstorms, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration said in its 4a.,m. weather update.
Pagasa weather specialist Meno Mendoza added that no weather disturbance is expected to enter the Philippine area of responsibility in the next few days.
“Sa susunod na dalawa hanggang tatlong araw, wala po tayong nakikitang sama ng panahon na posibleng makaapekto sa loob ng PAR,” he said.
(In the next two to three days, we do not see any weather disturbance that could affect the weather inside PAR.)
Forecast temperature range in key cities:
Metro Manila: 25 to 33 degrees Celsius
Baguio City: 16 to 24 degrees Celsius
Laoag City: 25 to 33 degrees Celsius
Tuguegarao: 24 to 35 degrees Celsius
Legazpi City: 26 to 33 degrees Celsius
Tagaytay City: 22 to 30 degrees Celsius
Olongapo City: 25 to 34 degrees Celsius
Lipa City: 24 to 33 degrees Celsius
Puerto Princesa City: 25 to 32 degrees Celsius
Iloilo City City and Bacolod City: 25 to 32 degrees Celsius
Cebu City: 25 to 32 degrees Celsius
Tacloban City: 26 to 32 degrees Celsius
Cagayan De Oro City: 25 to 31 degrees Celsius
Zamboanga City: 25 to 31 degrees Celsius
Valencia City: 18 to 31 degrees Celsius
Davao City: 25 to 32 degrees Celsius
