Sunday weather forecast: Isolated rain showers, cloudy skies nationwide

MANILA, Philippines — Cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms due to the intertropical convergence zone (ITCZ) will prevail in the Zamboanga Peninsula, Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao, Soccsksargen, and Davao Region on Sunday, according to the state weather bureau.

The rest of the country will have fair weather, with partly cloudy to cloudy skies and isolated rain showers due to localized thunderstorms, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration said in its 4a.,m. weather update.

Pagasa weather specialist Meno Mendoza added that no weather disturbance is expected to enter the Philippine area of responsibility in the next few days.

"Sa susunod na dalawa hanggang tatlong araw, wala po tayong nakikitang sama ng panahon na posibleng makaapekto sa loob ng PAR," he said. (In the next two to three days, we do not see any weather disturbance that could affect the weather inside PAR.)

Forecast temperature range in key cities: Metro Manila: 25 to 33 degrees Celsius

Baguio City: 16 to 24 degrees Celsius

Laoag City: 25 to 33 degrees Celsius

Tuguegarao: 24 to 35 degrees Celsius

Legazpi City: 26 to 33 degrees Celsius

Tagaytay City: 22 to 30 degrees Celsius

Olongapo City: 25 to 34 degrees Celsius

Lipa City: 24 to 33 degrees Celsius

Puerto Princesa City: 25 to 32 degrees Celsius

Iloilo City City and Bacolod City: 25 to 32 degrees Celsius

Cebu City: 25 to 32 degrees Celsius

Tacloban City: 26 to 32 degrees Celsius

Cagayan De Oro City: 25 to 31 degrees Celsius

Zamboanga City: 25 to 31 degrees Celsius

Valencia City: 18 to 31 degrees Celsius

Davao City: 25 to 32 degrees Celsius

