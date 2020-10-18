Sunday weather forecast: Rain showers, cloudy skies due to LPA

MANILA, Philippines — Several areas in the country are expected to have scattered rain showers on Sunday due to the trough or extension of a low pressure area (LPA) and the northeasterly surface windflow.
The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said Eastern Visayas, Caraga and Davao regions will have cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms brought about by the trough of the LPA.
The northeasterly surface windflow, meanwhile, will affect Northern and Central Luzon, bringing cloudy skies with scattered rain showers to the Cordillera Administrative Region, Cagayan Valley and the provinces of Aurora and Quezon.
It will likewise bring partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated light rains over Ilocos region and the rest of Central Luzon.
Meanwhile, Metro Manila and the rest of the country will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers due to localized thunderstorms.
Flashflood, landslide warnings
Pagasa warned that flash floods and landslides may strike during moderate to at times heavy rainfall.
Sea conditions
Northern and Central Luzon will have moderate to strong winds in the northeast direction with moderate to rough coastal waters.
Light to moderate winds from the northeast to northwest, meanwhile, will prevail over the rest of the country, coupled with slight to moderate sea conditions.
