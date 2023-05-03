Sunfruits to Take Debut Album ‘One Degree’ on Australian Tour This Month

Melbourne/Naarm-based psych-pop outfit Sunfruits released their debut album One Degree on Friday, 28th April. The record includes the singles ‘Believe It All’, ‘Made to Love’ and ‘End of the World’, the former of which recalls the late-’60s psychedelic pop sound of artists such as The Monkees, the Mamas & the Papas, The Zombies and Strawberry Alarm Clock.

The band will embark on a national tour in support of the album throughout May, beginning with a hometown show at Northcote Social Club on Saturday, 6th May. The tour includes dates in Beechworth, Sydney, Wollongong, Kyneton, Gold Coast and Brisbane.

Sunfruits – ‘Believe It All’

[embedded content]

Sunfruits is made up of vocalist/guitarist Winter McQuinn, guitarist Evie Vlah, bass player Elena Jones and drummer Gene Argiro. Argiro – who carries occasional songwriting and vocal duties in addition to this drumming – produced One Degree with Theo Carbo.

The band have lined up a string of excellent support acts for the tour. They’ll be supported by Screensaver and Eggy at their Melbourne album launch and Classic and SUIIX will play support in Sydney. More details below.

Sunfruits will head to the UK and Europe in September to appear at Manchester Psych Festival and Netherlands’ Misty Fields Festival. More dates to be announced.

Sunfruits One Degree Tour 2023

Saturday, 6th May – Northcote Social Club, Melbourne, VIC

w/Eggy and Screensaver

Friday, 12th May – Tanswells, Beechworth, VIC

w/Mature Themes

Saturday, 13th May – The Lansdowne, Sydney, NSW

w/Classic and SUIIX

Sunday, 14th May – North Gong Hotel, Wollongong, NSW

Friday, 19th May – Major Toms, Kyneton, VIC

w/Property

Friday, 26th May – Mo’s Desert Clubhouse, Goldcoast, QLD

w/Pop Radio

Saturday, 27th May – Felons, Brisbane, QLD

Sunday, 28th May – Jet Black Cat Instore, Brisbane, QLD

Tickets on sale now

