Sunk Loto to Play ‘Between Birth and Death’ in Full on 20th Anniversary Tour

Reunited Gold Coast nu-metal outfit Sunk Loto have announced they will embark on a national tour in October to celebrate the 20th anniversary of their second album, Between Birth and Death. The band will be performing the album in full along the east coast, as well as Western Australia.

The tour will kick off at Freo Social in Fremantle on Friday, 20th October, before continuing along to Brisbane, Sydney and Melbourne. Pre-sale tickets are on sale now, with general tickets on sale tomorrow (Thursday, 6th April) from 9am AEST time.

Watch Sunk Loto Perform ‘Fall Apart’ in Brisbane Last Year

[embedded content]

Released in November 2003, Between Birth and Death peaked at 48 on the ARIA Albums Chart. The album – which followed 2000 debut LP Big Picture Lies – features many of the band’s most popular songs, including ‘Everything Everyway’, ‘5 Years of Silence’, ‘Empty and Alone’ and ‘Fall Apart’.

After disbanding in 2007, Sunk Loto announced their reunion last year, with all four members of the band’s classic lineup – frontman Jason Brown, guitarist Luke McDonald, bassist Sean Van Gennip and drummer Dane Brown – returning to the fold.

The band played numerous reunion shows last year, with Music Feeds calling the band’s Melbourne gig in November “a powerhouse performance that will live long in the memory” in our review. Per today’s press release, the band are also currently working on their first album in two decades.

Sunk Loto Between Birth and Death 20th Anniversary Tour

Friday, 20th October – Freo.Social, Fremantle

Saturday, 4th November – The Tivoli, Brisbane

Friday, 10th November – Metro Theatre, Sydney

Friday, 17th November – Max Watts, Melbourne

Tickets go on sale Thursday, 6th April.

