Sunlands Technology Group Announces Unaudited Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Financial Results

Q4 net revenues increased by 0.7% year-over-year

Q4 gross billings (non-GAAP) decreased by 25.3% year-over-year

Q4 net income reached RMB150.8 million

BEIJING, April 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Sunlands Technology Group (NYSE: STG) (“Sunlands” or the “Company”), a leader in China’s online post-secondary and professional education, today announced its unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2021.

Fourth Quarter 2021 Financial and Operational Snapshots

Net revenues were RMB588.9 million ( US$92.4 million ), representing a 0.7% increase year-over-year.

( ), representing a 0.7% increase year-over-year. Gross billings (non-GAAP) were RMB483.6 million ( US$75.9 million ), representing a 25.3% decrease year-over-year.

( ), representing a 25.3% decrease year-over-year. Gross profit was RMB499.5 million ( US$78.4 million ), representing a 2.6% increase year-over-year.

( ), representing a 2.6% increase year-over-year. Net income was RMB150.8 million ( US$23.7 million ), compared with net loss of RMB73.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2020.

( ), compared with net loss of in the fourth quarter of 2020. Net income/loss margin, defined as net income/loss as a percentage of net revenues, increased to 25.6% from -12.6% in the fourth quarter of 2020.

New student enrollments [1] were 108,836, representing a 22.7% decrease year-over-year.

were 108,836, representing a 22.7% decrease year-over-year. As of December 31, 2021 , the Company’s deferred revenue balance was RMB2,348.2million ( US$368.5 million ).

[1] New student enrollments for a given period refers to the total number of orders placed by students that newly enroll in at least one course during that period (including those students that enroll and then terminate their enrollment with us, excluding orders of our low-price courses). In June 2019, we introduced low-price courses, including “mini courses” and “RMB1 courses,” to strengthen our competitiveness and improve customer experience. We offer such low-price courses mainly in the formats of recorded videos or short live streaming.

Full Year 2021 Financial and Operational Snapshots

Net revenues were RMB2,507.8 million ( US$393.5 million ), compared with RMB2,203.8 million in 2020.

( ), compared with in 2020. Gross billings (non-GAAP) were RMB1,970.0 million ( US$309.1 million ), compared with RMB2,350.4 million in 2020.

( ), compared with in 2020. Gross profit was RMB2,131.6 million ( US$334.5 million ), compared with RMB1,816.5 million in 2020.

( ), compared with in 2020. Net income was RMB212.4 million ( US$33.3 million ), compared with net loss of RMB431.0 million in 2020.

( ), compared with net loss of in 2020. Net income/loss margin, defined as net income/loss as a percentage of net revenues, increased to 8.5% from -19.6% in the year 2020.

New student enrollments were 434,228, compared with 434,240 in 2020.

“We are delighted to close 2021 with record-high net profit of RMB150.8 million in the fourth quarter and RMB212.4 million for the full year, delivering on our commitment to balanced growth and profitability,” said Mr. Tongbo Liu, Chief Executive Officer of Sunlands. “The improved profitability amidst the year-over-year moderation in gross billings and new student enrollments well reflects the effectiveness of our strategic direction and execution excellence.”

“Operationally, we focused on developing a diverse range of courses to fulfill the ongoing interest- and role-based learning demand for professional certification and skills programs. We also spent our efforts on expanding the course portfolio of our master’s degree-oriented programs while optimizing our teaching and service by leveraging our highly capable and experienced teams. Meanwhile, we took further measures to control spending and enhance our student acquisition efficiency, which in turn has driven high-quality growth. With this successful turnaround in profitability, Sunlands demonstrated both its resiliency and agility when navigating challenges amid 2021’s shifting industry landscape. In 2022 and beyond, we will continue to align our business operations with our strategic objectives to bring value to our students, shareholders and the broader society,” concluded Mr. Liu.

Ms. Selena Lu Lv, Chief Financial Officer of Sunlands, added, “We are excited to register net income of RMB150.8 million in the fourth quarter, compared to the net loss of RMB73.5 million for the same period last year, marking our third consecutive quarter of profitability. This solid performance was driven by our 0.7% year-over-year top-line growth and 40.5% year-over-year decline in operating expenses due to our strengthened expense management practices. Our net profit margin expanded significantly to 25.6% in the fourth quarter, up 38.2 percentage points year-over-year and 10.0 percentage points quarter-over-quarter. Looking ahead, we are steadfast in our commitment to offering premium course content and services to our students while adopting effective measures to further reduce costs and boost operating efficiency, aiming to achieve long-term, sustainable growth.”

Financial Results for the fourth quarter of 2021

Net Revenues

In the fourth quarter of 2021, net revenues increased by 0.7% to RMB588.9 million (US$92.4 million) from RMB584.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2020. The increase was mainly driven by the year-over-year growth in gross billings since the second half of year 2020 through the first quarter of 2021.

Cost of Revenues

Cost of revenues decreased by 8.6% to RMB89.4 million (US$14.0 million) in the fourth quarter of 2021 from RMB97.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2020. The decrease was primarily due to: (i) declined compensation expenses related to our cost of revenues personnel; and (ii) reduced insurance-related costs incurred for our integrated online education service package purchased by students.

Gross Profit

Gross profit increased by 2.6% to RMB499.5 million (US$78.4 million) in the fourth quarter of 2021 from RMB486.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2020.

Operating Expenses

In the fourth quarter of 2021, operating expenses were RMB400.5 million (US$62.9 million), representing a 40.5% decrease from RMB673.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2020.

Sales and marketing expenses decreased by 44.2% to RMB339.4 million (US$53.3 million) in the fourth quarter of 2021 from RMB608.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2020. The decrease was mainly due to: (i) lower spending on branding and marketing activities; and (ii) declined compensation expenses related to our sales and marketing personnel.

General and administrative expenses decreased by 7.6% to RMB50.5 million (US$7.9 million) in the fourth quarter of 2021 from RMB54.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2020. The decrease was mainly due to: (i) a decrease in rental expenses; and (ii) declined compensation expenses related to general and administrative personnel.

Product development expenses increased by 0.5% to RMB10.7 million (US$1.7 million) in the fourth quarter of 2021 from RMB10.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2020. Product development expenses were mainly comprised of compensation expenses.

Other Expenses

Other expenses were RMB3.1 million (US$0.5 million) in the fourth quarter of 2021, compared with other income of RMB109.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2020. The decrease was primarily because value-added tax exemption offered by the relevant authorities as part of the national COVID-19 relief effort came to an end in April 2021.

Net Income

Net income for the fourth quarter of 2021 was RMB150.8 million (US$23.7 million), compared with net loss of RMB73.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2020.

Basic and Diluted Net Income Per Share

Basic and diluted net income per share was RMB22.89 (US$3.59) in the fourth quarter of 2021.

Cash, Cash Equivalents, Restricted Cash and Short-term Investments

As of December 31, 2021, the Company had RMB676.7 million (US$106.2 million) of cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash and RMB184.2 million (US$28.9 million) of short-term investments, compared with RMB760.7 million of cash and cash equivalents and RMB517.8 million of short-term investments as of December 31, 2020.

Deferred Revenue

As of December 31, 2021, the Company had a deferred revenue balance of RMB2,348.2 million (US$368.5 million), compared with RMB3,024.4 million as of December 31, 2020.

Capital Expenditures

Capital expenditures were incurred primarily in connection with information technology (“IT”) infrastructure equipment and leasehold improvements necessary to support the Company’s operations. Capital expenditures were RMB5.2 million (US$0.8 million) in the fourth quarter of 2021, compared with RMB4.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2020.

Financial Results for the Year 2021

Net Revenues

In 2021, net revenues increased by 13.8% to RMB2,507.8 million (US$393.5 million) from RMB2,203.8 million in the year of 2020.

Cost of Revenues

Cost of revenues decreased by 2.9% to RMB376.2 million (US$59.0 million) in the year of 2021 from RMB387.3 million in the year of 2020.

Gross Profit

Gross profit increased by 17.3% to RMB2,131.6 million (US$334.5 million) from RMB1,816.5 million in 2020.

Operating Expenses

In the year of 2021, operating expenses were RMB2,017.4 million (US$316.6 million), representing an 18.2% decrease from RMB2,465.5 million in 2020.

Sales and marketing expenses decreased by 17.7% to RMB1,748.4 million (US$274.4 million) in 2021 from RMB2,123.6 million in 2020. The decrease was mainly due to: (i) lower spending on branding and marketing activities; and (ii) declined compensation expenses related to our sales and marketing personnel.

General and administrative expenses decreased by 24.6% to RMB207.6 million (US$32.6 million) in 2021 from RMB275.4 million in 2020. The decrease was mainly due to the decrease in compensation expenses.

Product development expenses decreased by 7.8% to RMB61.3 million (US$9.6 million) in 2021 from RMB66.5 million in 2020. The decrease was primarily due to a decrease in the compensation expenses incurred related to our product and technology development personnel.

Other Income

Other income for 2021 was RMB39.2 million (US$6.1 million), compared with RMB203.2 million in 2020. The decrease was primarily because value-added tax exemption offered by the relevant authorities as part of the national COVID-19 relief effort came to an end in April 2021.

Net Income

Net income for 2021 was RMB212.4 million (US$33.3 million), compared with net loss of RMB431.0 million in 2020.

Basic and Diluted Net Income Per Share

Basic and diluted net income per share was RMB32.56 (US$5.11) in 2021, compared with net loss per share of RMB63.74 in 2020.

Capital Expenditures

Capital expenditures were incurred primarily in connection with IT infrastructure equipment and leasehold improvement necessary to support the Company’s operations. Capital expenditures were RMB16.5 million (US$2.6 million) in 2021, compared with RMB27.0 million in 2020.

Outlook

For the first quarter of 2022, Sunlands currently expects net revenues to be between RMB590 million to RMB610 million, which would represent a decrease of 15.0% to 12.1% year-over-year.

The above outlook is based on the current market conditions and reflects the Company’s current and preliminary estimates of market and operating conditions and customer demand, which are all subject to substantial uncertainty.

Exchange Rate

The Company’s business is primarily conducted in China and all revenues are denominated in Renminbi (“RMB”). This announcement contains currency conversions of RMB amounts into U.S. dollars (“US$”) solely for the convenience of the reader. Unless otherwise noted, all translations from RMB to US$ are made at a rate of RMB6.3726 to US$1.00, the effective noon buying rate for December 30, 2021 as set forth in the H.10 statistical release of the Federal Reserve Board. No representation is made that the RMB amounts could have been, or could be, converted, realized or settled into US$ at that rate on December 30, 2021, or at any other rate.

About Sunlands

Sunlands Technology Group (NYSE: STG) (“Sunlands” or the “Company”), formerly known as Sunlands Online Education Group, is the leader in China’s online post-secondary and professional education. With a one to many, live streaming platform, Sunlands offers various degree and diploma-oriented post-secondary courses as well as online professional courses and educational content, to help students prepare for professional certification exams and attain professional skills. Students can access its services either through PC or mobile applications. The Company’s online platform cultivates a personalized, interactive learning environment by featuring a virtual learning community and a vast library of educational content offerings that adapt to the learning habits of its students. Sunlands offers a unique approach to education research and development that organizes subject content into Learning Outcome Trees, the Company’s proprietary knowledge management system. Sunlands has a deep understanding of the educational needs of its prospective students and offers solutions that help them achieve their goals.

About Non-GAAP Financial Measures

We use gross billings, EBITDA, non-GAAP operating cost and expense, non-GAAP loss/income from operations and Non-GAAP net loss/income per share, each a non-GAAP financial measure, in evaluating our operating results and for financial and operational decision-making purposes.

We define gross billings for a specific period as the total amount of cash received for the sale of course packages, net of the total amount of refunds paid in such period. Our management uses gross billings as a performance measurement because we generally bill our students for the entire course tuition at the time of sale of our course packages and recognize revenue proportionally over a period. EBITDA is defined as net loss/income excluding depreciation and amortization, interest expense, interest income, and income tax expenses. We believe that gross billings and EBITDA provide valuable insight into the sales of our course packages and the performance of our business.

These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation from, or as a substitute for, their most directly comparable financial measure prepared in accordance with GAAP. A reconciliation of the historical non-GAAP financial measures to their respective most directly comparable GAAP measure has been provided in the tables included below. Investors are encouraged to review the reconciliation of the historical non-GAAP financial measures to their respective most directly comparable GAAP financial measures. As gross billings, EBITDA, operating cost and expenses excluding share-based compensation expenses, general and administrative expenses excluding share-based compensation expenses, sales and marketing expenses excluding share-based compensation expenses, product development expenses excluding share-based compensation expenses, non-GAAP net loss/income exclude share-based compensation expenses, and basic and diluted net loss/income per share excluding share-based compensation expenses have material limitations as an analytical metric and may not be calculated in the same manner by all companies, it may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures used by other companies. In light of the foregoing limitations, you should not consider gross billings and EBITDA as a substitute for, or superior to, their respective most directly comparable financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. We encourage investors and others to review our financial information in its entirety and not rely on a single financial measure.

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Amounts in thousands, except for share and per share data, or otherwise noted) As of December 31, As of December 31, 2020 2021 RMB RMB US$ ASSETS Current assets Cash and cash equivalents 760,710 626,715 98,345 Restricted cash – 50,008 7,847 Short-term investments 517,815 184,159 28,899 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 117,637 176,349 27,673 Deferred costs, current 158,092 89,353 14,021 Total current assets 1,554,254 1,126,584 176,785 Non-current assets Property and equipment, net 511,092 857,648 134,584 Intangible assets, net 1,211 2,761 433 Land use right, net 13,564 – – Right-of-use assets 488,877 362,335 56,858 Deferred costs, non-current 170,160 109,020 17,108 Long-term investments 64,093 54,844 8,606 Deferred tax assets 13,015 39,265 6,162 Other non-current assets 444,628 40,163 6,302 Total non-current assets 1,706,640 1,466,036 230,053 TOTAL ASSETS 3,260,894 2,592,620 406,838 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ DEFICIT LIABILITIES Current liabilities Accrued expenses and other current liabilities (including accrued expenses and other current liabilities of the consolidated VIEs without recourse to Sunlands Technology Group of RMB175,900 and RMB197,467 as of December 31, 2020 and 2021, respectively) 607,789 586,043 91,961 Deferred revenue, current (including deferred revenue, current of the consolidated VIEs without recourse to Sunlands Technology Group of RMB435,254 and RMB295,958 as of December 31, 2020 and 2021, respectively) 1,463,165 1,266,948 198,812 Lease liabilities, current portion (including lease liabilities, current portion of the consolidated VIEs without recourse to Sunlands Technology Group of RMB15,833 and RMB8,366 as of December 31, 2020 and 2021, respectively) 30,702 14,310 2,246 Payables to acquire buildings (including payables to acquire buildings of the consolidated VIEs without recourse to Sunlands Technology Group of nil and nil as of December 31, 2020 and 2021, respectively) 61,540 – – Long-term debt, current portion (including long-term debt, current portion of the consolidated VIEs without recourse to Sunlands Technology Group of nil and nil as of December 31, 2020 and 2021, respectively) 32,500 38,654 6,066 Total current liabilities 2,195,696 1,905,955 299,085

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS-continued (Amounts in thousands, except for share and per share data, or otherwise noted) As of December 31, As of December 31, 2020 2021 RMB RMB US$ Non-current liabilities Deferred revenue, non-current (including deferred revenue, non-current of the consolidated VIEs without recourse to Sunlands Technology Group of RMB468,577 and RMB257,071 as of December 31, 2020 and 2021, respectively) 1,561,278 1,081,231 169,669 Lease liabilities, non-current portion (including lease liabilities, non-current portion of the consolidated VIEs without recourse to Sunlands Technology Group of RMB340,763 and RMB318,598 as of December 31, 2020 and 2021, respectively) 532,538 404,133 63,417 Deferred tax liabilities (including deferred tax liabilities of the consolidated VIEs without recourse to Sunlands Technology Group of RMB3,203 and RMB2,312 as of December 31, 2020 and 2021, respectively) 15,220 21,782 3,418 Other non-current liabilities (including other non-current liabilities of the consolidated VIEs without recourse to Sunlands Technology Group of RMB135 and RMB963 as of December 31, 2020 and 2021, respectively) 7,664 11,698 1,836 Long-term debt, non-current portion (including long-term debt, non-current portion of the consolidated VIEs without recourse to Sunlands Technology Group of nil and nil as of December 31, 2020 and 2021, respectively) 160,625 181,973 28,556 Total non-current liabilities 2,277,325 1,700,817 266,896 TOTAL LIABILITIES 4,473,021 3,606,772 565,981 SHAREHOLDERS’ DEFICIT Class A ordinary shares (par value of US$0.00005, 796,062,195 shares authorized; 1,978,621 and 2,085,939 shares issued as of December 31, 2020 and December 31, 2021, respectively; 1,792,560 and 1,839,553 shares outstanding as of December 31, 2020 and 2021, respectively) 1 1 – Class B ordinary shares (par value of US$0.00005, 826,389 shares authorized; 826,389 and 826,389 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2020 and 2021, respectively) – – – Class C ordinary shares (par value of US$0.00005, 203,111,416 shares authorized; 4,110,248 and 4,002,930 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2020 and 2021, respectively) 1 1 – Treasury stock – – – Accumulated deficit (3,675,129) (3,456,073) (542,333) Additional paid-in capital 2,367,168 2,364,313 371,012 Accumulated other comprehensive income 96,490 82,532 12,951 Total Sunlands Technology Group shareholders’ deficit (1,211,469) (1,009,226) (158,370) Non-controlling interest (658) (4,926) (773) TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS’ DEFICIT (1,212,127) (1,014,152) (159,143) TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ DEFICIT 3,260,894 2,592,620 406,838

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Amounts in thousands, except for share and per share data, or otherwise noted) For the Three Months Ended December 31, 2020 2021 RMB RMB US$ Net revenues 584,579 588,883 92,409 Cost of revenues (97,841) (89,378) (14,025) Gross profit 486,738 499,505 78,384 Operating expenses Sales and marketing expenses (608,457) (339,368) (53,254) Product development expenses (10,598) (10,656) (1,672) General and administrative expenses (54,653) (50,499) (7,924) Total operating expenses (673,708) (400,523) (62,850) (Loss)/income from operations (186,970) 98,982 15,534 Interest income 6,894 3,018 474 Interest expense (2,726) (2,900) (455) Other income/(expense), net 109,408 (3,145) (494) Impairment loss on long-term investments (882) (5,000) (785) Gain on disposal of subsidiaries – 43,967 6,899 (Loss)/income before income tax (expenses)/benefit (74,276) 134,922 21,173 Income tax (expenses)/benefit (1,113) 20,581 3,230 Gain/(loss) from equity method investments 1,877 (4,731) (742) Net (loss)/income (73,512) 150,772 23,661 Less: Net loss attributable to non-controlling interest (359) (3,104) (487) Net (loss)/income attributable to Sunlands Technology Group (73,153) 153,876 24,148 Net (loss)/income per share attributable to ordinary shareholders of Sunlands Technology Group: Basic and diluted (10.87) 22.89 3.59 Weighted average shares used in calculating net (loss)/income per ordinary share: Basic and diluted 6,729,197 6,722,670 6,722,670

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE LOSS (Amounts in thousands) For the Three Months Ended December 31, 2020 2021 RMB RMB US$ Net (loss)/income (73,512) 150,772 23,661 Other comprehensive loss, net of tax effect of nil: Change in cumulative foreign currency translation adjustments (27,013) (6,117) (960) Total comprehensive (loss)/income (100,525) 144,655 22,701 Less: comprehensive loss attributable to non-controlling interest (359) (3,104) (487) Comprehensive (loss)/income attributable to Sunlands Technology Group (100,166) 147,759 23,188

SUNLANDS TECHNOLOGY GROUP RECONCILIATION OF GAAP AND NON-GAAP RESULTS (Amounts in thousands) For the Three Months Ended December 31, 2020 2021 RMB RMB Net revenues 584,579 588,883 Less: other revenues (14,834) (21,236) Add: tax and surcharges 150,531 58,093 Add: ending deferred revenue 3,024,443 2,348,179 Add: deferred revenue in connection with disposal of subsidiaries – 29,572 Add: ending refund liability 232,859 243,236 Less: beginning deferred revenue (3,090,296) (2,540,886) Less: beginning refund liability (239,526) (222,266) Gross billings (non-GAAP) 647,756 483,575 Net (loss)/income (73,512) 150,772 Add: income tax expenses/(benefit) 1,113 (20,581) depreciation and amortization 9,011 9,651 interest expense 2,726 2,900 Less: interest income (6,894) (3,018) EBITDA (non-GAAP) (67,556) 139,724

SUNLANDS TECHNOLOGY GROUP RECONCILIATION OF GAAP AND NON-GAAP RESULTS (Amounts in thousands) For the Three Months Ended December 31, 2020 2021 RMB RMB Cost of revenues (97,841) (89,378) Less: Share-based compensation expenses in cost of revenues (113) (56) Non-GAAP cost of revenues (97,728) (89,322) Sales and marketing expenses (608,457) (339,368) Less: Share-based compensation expenses in sales and marketing expenses (5) (58) Non-GAAP sales and marketing expenses (608,452) (339,310) General and administrative expenses (54,653) (50,499) Less: Share-based compensation expenses in general and administrative expenses (409) (357) Non-GAAP general and administrative expenses (54,244) (50,142) Operating costs and expense (771,549) (489,901) Less: Share-based compensation expenses (527) (471) Non-GAAP operating costs and expense (771,022) (489,430) (Loss)/income from operations (186,970) 98,982 Less: Share-based compensation expenses (527) (471) Non-GAAP (loss)/income from operations (186,443) 99,453 Net (loss)/income attributable to Sunlands Technology Group (73,153) 153,876 Less: Share-based compensation expenses (527) (471) Non-GAAP net (loss)/income attributable to Sunlands Technology Group (72,626) 154,347 Net (loss)/income per share attributable to ordinary shareholders of Sunlands Technology Group: Basic and diluted (10.87) 22.89 Non-GAAP net (loss)/income per share attributable to ordinary shareholders of Sunlands Technology Group: Basic and diluted (10.79) 22.96 Weighted average shares used in calculating net (loss)/income per ordinary share: Basic and diluted 6,729,197 6,722,670 Weighted average shares used in calculating Non-GAAP net (loss)/income per ordinary share: Basic and diluted 6,729,197 6,722,670

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Amounts in thousands, except for share and per share data, or otherwise noted) For the Years Ended December 31, 2020 2021 RMB RMB US$ Net revenues 2,203,791 2,507,817 393,531 Cost of revenues (387,272) (376,189) (59,032) Gross profit 1,816,519 2,131,628 334,499 Operating expenses Sales and marketing expenses (2,123,618) (1,748,436) (274,368) Product development expenses (66,528) (61,325) (9,623) General and administrative expenses (275,391) (207,602) (32,577) Total operating expenses (2,465,537) (2,017,363) (316,568) (Loss)/income from operations (649,018) 114,265 17,931 Interest income 25,809 16,175 2,538 Interest expense (11,692) (10,929) (1,715) Other income, net 203,210 39,156 6,144 Impairment loss on long-term investments (882) (5,000) (785) Gain on disposal of subsidiaries – 43,967 6,899 (Loss)/income before income tax benefit (432,573) 197,634 31,012 Income tax benefit 236 19,618 3,078 Gain/(loss) from equity method investments 1,349 (4,886) (767) Net (loss)/income (430,988) 212,366 33,323 Less: Net loss attributable to non-controlling interest (446) (6,690) (1,050) Net (loss)/income attributable to Sunlands Technology Group (430,542) 219,056 34,373 Net (loss)/income per share attributable to ordinary shareholders of Sunlands Technology Group: Basic and diluted (63.74) 32.56 5.11 Weighted average shares used in calculating net (loss)/income per ordinary share: Basic and diluted 6,754,134 6,727,552 6,727,552

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE LOSS (Amounts in thousands) For the Years Ended December 31, 2020 2021 RMB RMB US$ Net (loss)/income (430,988) 212,366 33,323 Other comprehensive loss, net of tax effect of nil: Change in cumulative foreign currency translation adjustments (45,945) (13,958) (2,190) Total comprehensive (loss)/income (476,933) 198,408 31,133 Less: comprehensive loss attributable to non-controlling interest (446) (6,690) (1,050) Comprehensive (loss)/income attributable to Sunlands Technology Group (476,487) 205,098 32,183

SUNLANDS TECHNOLOGY GROUP RECONCILIATION OF GAAP AND NON-GAAP RESULTS (Amounts in thousands) For the Years Ended December 31, 2020 2021 RMB RMB Net revenues 2,203,791 2,507,817 Less: other revenues (31,272) (79,444) Add: tax and surcharges 277,831 177,966 Add: ending deferred revenue 3,024,443 2,348,179 Add: deferred revenue in connection with disposal of subsidiaries – 29,572 Add: ending refund liability 232,859 243,236 Less: beginning deferred revenue (3,228,770) (3,024,443) Less: beginning refund liability (128,478) (232,859) Gross billings (non-GAAP) 2,350,404 1,970,024 Net (loss)/income (430,988) 212,366 Add: income tax benefit (236) (19,618) depreciation and amortization 40,267 37,916 interest expense 11,692 10,929 Less: interest income (25,809) (16,175) EBITDA (non-GAAP) (405,074) 225,418

SUNLANDS TECHNOLOGY GROUP RECONCILIATION OF GAAP AND NON-GAAP RESULTS (Amounts in thousands) For the Years Ended December 31, 2020 2021 RMB RMB Cost of revenues (387,272) (376,189) Less: Share-based compensation expenses in cost of revenues (146) (101) Non-GAAP cost of revenues (387,126) (376,088) Sales and marketing expenses (2,123,618) (1,748,436) Less: Share-based compensation expenses in sales and marketing expenses (14,278) 14 Non-GAAP sales and marketing expenses (2,109,340) (1,748,450) General and administrative expenses (275,391) (207,602) Less: Share-based compensation expenses in general and administrative expenses (15,324) (681) Non-GAAP general and administrative expenses (260,067) (206,921) Operating costs and expense (2,852,809) (2,393,552) Less: Share-based compensation expenses (29,748) (768) Non-GAAP operating costs and expense (2,823,061) (2,392,784) (Loss)/income from operations (649,018) 114,265 Less: Share-based compensation expenses (29,748) (768) Non-GAAP (loss)/income from operations (619,270) 115,033 Net (loss)/income attributable to Sunlands Technology Group (430,542) 219,056 Less: Share-based compensation expenses (29,748) (768) Non-GAAP net (loss)/income attributable to Sunlands Technology Group (400,794) 219,824 Net (loss)/income per share attributable to ordinary shareholders of Sunlands Technology Group: Basic and diluted (63.74) 32.56 Non-GAAP net (loss)/income per share attributable to ordinary shareholders of Sunlands Technology Group: Basic and diluted (59.34) 32.68 Weighted average shares used in calculating net (loss)/income per ordinary share: Basic and diluted 6,754,134 6,727,552 Weighted average shares used in calculating Non-GAAP net (loss)/income per ordinary share: Basic and diluted 6,754,134 6,727,552

