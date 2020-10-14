Sunlight Real Estate Investment Trust: A Maiden Sustainability-linked Loan in collaboration with Sumitomo Mitsui Banking CorporationSUNlogo_Bil_Color.jpg

<!–View this article in .txt format–>

HONG KONG, CHINA – Media OutReach – 14 October 2020 – Henderson Sunlight Asset Management Limited (the “Manager“) is pleased to announce that Sunlight Real Estate Investment Trust (“Sunlight REIT“) has completed its first sustainability-linked loan today. This successful attempt not only demonstrates the Manager’s commitment to connecting capital management with sustainability, it also reinforces our collaboration with Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation (“SMBC“), a banking partner of Sunlight REIT since 2006.

With an amount of Japanese yen 7,000 million (equivalent to approximately HK$513 million), this sustainability-linked loan carries a tenure of seven years, with SMBC providing interest margin privileges based on satisfaction of predetermined sustainability performance targets on environmental and social aspects. The proceeds of the loan will be used for general working capital and corporate funding purposes.

Mr. Wu Shiu Kee, Keith, Chief Executive Officer of the Manager, said, “Sustainability is an integral part of Sunlight REIT’s business DNA. In 2020, we have re-crafted a sustainability strategy framework with a view to allocating our resources and efforts into areas that are most critical to enhancing sustainability; needless to say, sustainability financing is ranked at the forefront of our priority list. We are delighted to navigate into this new sustainability chapter jointly with SMBC, a like-minded banking partner of Sunlight REIT.”

Mr. Yoshiyuki Ogata, Executive Officer & General Manager of SMBC Hong Kong branch, said, “Being one of the pioneers in sustainable banking, SMBC is privileged to partner with Sunlight REIT to pursue their commitment and dedication to environmental and societal contribution. In April 2020, SMBC Group established “SMBC Group GREEN×GLOBE 2030” based upon “SMBC Group Statement on Sustainability”, a ten-year plan with a target of Japanese yen 10 trillion for green finance to be achieved by the financial year ending 2029. This sustainable financing edged a remarkable milestone of SMBC towards the growing green finance opportunity in the Greater Bay Area.”