Sunlight Real Estate Investment Trust Celebrating its 15th Listing Anniversary Sunlight.jpg

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 21 December 2021 – Henderson Sunlight Asset Management Limited (the “Manager“), as manager of Sunlight Real Estate Investment Trust (“Sunlight REIT“), is pleased to announce the 15th listing anniversary of Sunlight REIT today.

The Manager’s staff celebrates the 15th listing anniversary of Sunlight REIT.

Over the past 15 years, Sunlight REIT has established a respectable track record in delivering steady operational performance and impressive long term return to unitholders. Beginning with an IPO price of HK$2.60 per unit, the accumulated total distributions of Sunlight REIT amounts to approximately HK$3.34 per unit, contributing to an around 11% annualized total return since listing.

Its defensive qualities are supported by a diversified portfolio, including 11 office and five retail properties in Hong Kong and a competent management team which places a strong emphasis on asset enhancement, capital management and corporate governance.

In reaching this new milestone, Mr. Wu Shiu Kee, Keith, Chief Executive Officer of the Manager said, “The success of Sunlight REIT can be attributed to “3D“, namely “Diversified Property Portfolio”, “Dedication to Sustainability” and “Diligent Management Team”. Moving forward, as we remain fully committed to keeping business in motion, we look forward to further collaboration with our stakeholders in bringing our endeavours to the next level.”

Mr. Au Siu Kee, Alexander, Chairman of the Manager concluded, “I am proud of the achievements of Sunlight REIT over the past 15 years and it is a great honour for me to lead the development of such sustainable business. With a solid foundation and an agile management team, I believe that Sunlight REIT is well-positioned to create sustainable value for our stakeholders in the years ahead.”