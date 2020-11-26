Sunlight Real Estate Investment Trust Issued HK$300 Million Five-year Medium Term NotesSUNlogo_Bil_Color.jpg

<!–View this article in .txt format–>

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 26 November 2020 – Henderson Sunlight Asset Management Limited (the “Manager“) is pleased to announce that Sunlight Real Estate Investment Trust (“Sunlight REIT“) has completed its first HK$300 million five-year medium term notes (the “Notes“) today. This successful inaugural Hong Kong dollar fixed-rate issuance marks a major milestone of Sunlight REIT, testifying to its credit quality amidst a challenging economic environment.

As part of the US$1,000,000,000 guaranteed medium term note programme which was reactivated in April this year, the Notes carry a tenor of five years and a coupon rate of 2.00%. CMB Wing Lung Bank Limited (“CMB Wing Lung“) and CMB International Capital Limited (“CMBI“) are the joint placing agents of the Notes.

Mr. Wu Shiu Kee, Keith, Chief Executive Officer of the Manager, said, “We are delighted to have partnered with CMB Wing Lung and CMBI in launching this maiden medium term note issue of Sunlight REIT, with the competitive pricing of the Notes clearly demonstrating its strong capital market recognition. Similar to the Japanese yen 7,000 million sustainability-linked loan completed last month, this financing exercise once again illustrates the Manager’s commitment to diversifying Sunlight REIT’s sources of funding, while strengthening its exposure to fixed rate borrowing.”

Mr. Wilson He, Assistant General Manager of CMB Wing Lung, said, “We are truly grateful to have such opportunity to support Sunlight REIT’s issuance of the Notes and it is a move to further underpin our collaboration in the future.”