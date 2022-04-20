Sunlight Real Estate Investment Trust Operational Statistics for the Third Quarter of the Financial Year 2021/22SUNlogo-Bil-Color.jpg

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 20 April 2022 – Henderson Sunlight Asset Management Limited (the “Manager“), as manager of Sunlight Real Estate Investment Trust (“Sunlight REIT“), announces the operational statistics of Sunlight REIT for the third quarter of the financial year 2021/22.

At 31 March 2022, the occupancy rate of Sunlight REIT’s portfolio exhibited a mild improvement to 95.0% (31 December 2021: 94.5%). Office occupancy rate increased from 93.3% at 31 December 2021 to 94.3%, while retail occupancy rate dropped slightly to 96.6% (31 December 2021: 97.1%).

The overall passing rent of Sunlight REIT’s portfolio was HK$45.8 per sq. ft. at 31 March 2022 (31 December 2021: HK$46.1 per sq. ft.). Reflecting the still challenging business environment, the office and retail portfolio registered negative rental reversions of 7.6% and 7.0% respectively for the quarter under review.

At 31 March 2022, Dah Sing Financial Centre registered a steady occupancy rate of 91.4% with a passing rent of HK$42.9 per sq. ft.. Meanwhile, Strand 50 continued to benefit from the successful transformation into a top-notch Grade B office building in Sheung Wan, registering an improvement in occupancy rate to 97.7% with a passing rent of HK$32.3 per sq. ft.. On the Kowloon side, occupancy rate of The Harvest rebounded to 80.4% after the move-in of new beauty parlours; however, given the prolonged pandemic situation, the rent void period for its vacant areas would be longer than previously anticipated.

On the retail front, Sheung Shui Centre Shopping Arcade (“SSC“) and Metro City Phase I Property recorded occupancy rates of 94.8% and 98.0% at 31 March 2022 respectively, while their corresponding passing rents were HK$100.2 per sq. ft. and HK$55.1 per sq. ft.. However, the vacancy rate of SSC is expected to rise in light of the departure of a kindergarten tenant which currently takes up approximately 7.5% of its gross rentable area.

Remarks: Attached operational statistics of Sunlight REIT for the third quarter of the financial year 2021/22.

Operational statistics for the third quarter of the financial year 2021/22

Property Location Occupancy Rate (%) 1 Passing Rent (HK$/sq. ft.) 2 at 31 Mar 22 at 31 Dec 21 at 31 Mar 22 at 31 Dec 21 Office Dah Sing Financial Centre Wan Chai 91.4 91.6 42.9 43.0 Strand 50 Sheung Wan 97.7 94.1 32.3 32.2 The Harvest Mong Kok 80.4 66.4 37.2 36.3 135 Bonham Strand Trade Centre Property Sheung Wan 96.8 94.7 27.3 27.5 Winsome House Property Central 100.0 100.0 39.6 39.5 Righteous Centre Mong Kok 100.0 100.0 34.4 34.2 235 Wing Lok Street Trade Centre Sheung Wan 92.3 95.6 20.0 20.2 Java Road 108 Commercial Centre North Point 100.0 100.0 25.0 25.1 On Loong Commercial Building Wan Chai 100.0 100.0 27.6 30.3 Sun Fai Commercial Centre Property Mong Kok 100.0 100.0 21.5 21.4 Wai Ching Commercial Building Property Yau Ma Tei 100.0 97.2 17.2 17.3 Average 94.3 93.3 35.3 35.4 Retail Sheung Shui Centre Shopping Arcade Sheung Shui 94.8 94.6 100.2 100.8 Metro City Phase I Property Tseung Kwan O 98.0 99.3 55.1 55.2 Kwong Wah Plaza Property Yuen Long 97.0 97.0 52.2 53.6 Beverley Commercial Centre Property Tsim Sha Tsui 82.5 82.5 30.8 30.8 Supernova Stand Property North Point 100.0 100.0 57.2 57.2 Average 96.6 97.1 68.0 68.4 Average 95.0 94.5 45.8 46.1

Notes :



1. Calculated on the basis of occupied gross rentable area (“GRA“) as a proportion of total GRA on the relevant date.



2. Calculated on the basis of average rent per sq. ft. for occupied GRA on the relevant date.