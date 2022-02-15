Sunlight Real Estate Investment Trust (“Sunlight REIT”) Interim Results for the Six Months Ended 31 December 2021SUNlogo-Bil-Color.jpg

HONG KONG

SAR – Media

OutReach – 15 February 2022 – Henderson Sunlight

Asset Management Limited (the “Manager“)

announces the interim results of Sunlight REIT for the six months ended 31

December 2021 (the “Reporting Period“).

Reflecting a higher average occupancy rate and a lower amortized rental

concession, Sunlight REIT recorded a 1.2% year-on-year increase in revenue to

HK$404.3 million for the Reporting Period, while net property income (“NPI“) was also up

1.2% to HK$323.4 million.

The Board has resolved to declare an interim distribution per unit of HK

12.2 cents, representing a payout ratio of 94.2% and an

annualized distribution yield of 5.6% based on the closing price of HK$4.34 on the last

trading day of the Reporting Period.

The portfolio of

Sunlight REIT was appraised at HK$18,396.9 million at 31 December 2021,

representing a mild increase of 0.3% from 30 June 2021. Meanwhile, net assets

of Sunlight REIT grew 0.8% to HK$14,230.5 million, which translates to a net

asset value of HK$8.48 per unit.

Highlights of Interim

Results

The overall occupancy rate of Sunlight REIT’s portfolio at 31 December

2021 was 94.5% as compared to 93.7% at 30 June 2021. Office occupancy rate rose

to 93.3% (30 June 2021: 92.4%), while occupancy rate for the retail portfolio increased

to 97.1% (30 June 2021: 96.5%). For the

Reporting Period, the office and retail portfolios registered negative rental

reversions of 4.5% and 4.9% respectively.

In respect of the performance of major properties, occupancy rate of Dah Sing Financial Centre (“DSFC“) has shown reasonable

improvement to 91.6% at 31 December 2021, mainly driven by new letting

commitments from domestic corporations. In addition, its NPI grew 4.8% year on

year to HK$87.6 million. Metro City Phase I Property recorded a high occupancy

rate of 99.3%, with a mild 1.5% year-on-year increase in NPI to HK$67.4 million.

In contrast, Sheung Shui Centre Shopping Arcade saw a 4.1% year-on-year decline

in NPI to HK$69.9 million on

the back of a lower occupancy rate of 94.6% and a decrease in passing rent

given a diminished presence of high-margin trades.

The Manager maintains its pledge to advance sustainability. During the

Reporting Period, Sunlight REIT entered into a secured sustainability-linked

loan of HK$500 million with a tenure of 4.5 years. Meanwhile, its Sheung

Wan-based Strand 50 has been awarded Excellent gradeNote under BEAM

Plus V2.0 (Selective Scheme). Together with the successful renewal of DSFC as a

BEAM Plus platinum-rated building (Comprehensive Scheme), this achievement amply

illustrates the passion of the Manager for managing a greener portfolio which forms an

integral part of the sustainability endeavours of Sunlight REIT.

Note : In Materials and Waste, and Indoor Environmental Quality aspects.

Mr. Wu Shiu Kee, Keith, Chief Executive

Officer of the Manager said, “Despite myriad uncertainties, it is not doom

and gloom. Given a diversified and quality asset base, Sunlight REIT is

relatively well placed to withstand the impact of swinging market conditions. Barring

unforeseen circumstances, the Manager believes that the prospects for Sunlight

REIT remain solid, while fully committed to caring about the health and safety

of our tenants, customers and staff.”

Remarks: Attached financial highlights of FY2021/22 interim results of

Sunlight REIT.

Financial Highlights of FY2021/22 Interim Results:

(in HK$’

million, unless otherwise specified)

Six months ended 31 December 2021 Six months ended 31 December 2020 Change (%) Revenue 404.3 399.5 1.2 Net property income 323.4 319.5 1.2 Profit/(loss) after taxation Note 234.2 (194.1) N/A Distributable income 217.2 220.0 (1.3) Distribution per unit (HK cents) 12.2 12.5 (2.4) Payout ratio (%) 94.2 94.7 N/A At 31 December 2021 At 30 June 2021 Change (%) Portfolio valuation 18,396.9 18,341.7 0.3 Net asset value 14,230.5 14,124.3 0.8 Net asset value per unit (HK$) 8.48 8.45 0.4 Gearing ratio (%) 23.0 23.0 N/A

Note: Included an increase in fair value of

investment properties of HK$49.7 million (versus a fair value loss of HK$380.2

million for the six months ended 31 December 2020).

