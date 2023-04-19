Sunlight REIT’s Operational Statistics for the Third Quarter of the Financial Year 2022/23SUNlogo_Bil_Color.jpg

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 19 April 2023 – Henderson Sunlight Asset Management Limited (the “Manager“), as manager of Sunlight Real Estate Investment Trust (“Sunlight REIT“), announces the operational statistics of Sunlight REIT for the third quarter of the financial year 2022/23.

At 31 March 2023, the portfolio occupancy rate of Sunlight REIT stood at 92.1% (31 December 2022: 92.5%). Office and retail occupancy rates were 91.5% and 93.3% respectively, as compared to 92.2% and 93.1% at 31 December 2022.

The overall passing rent of Sunlight REIT’s portfolio was HK$45.2 per sq. ft. at 31 March 2023, largely unchanged from the corresponding figure a quarter ago. Benefitting from the decent leasing demand for Grade B office properties focusing on service trades, the office portfolio registered a mild rental reversion of 2.1% for the quarter under review. While a negative rental reversion of 2.3% was recorded for the retail portfolio, the momentum of downward adjustment was clearly decelerating, reflecting the gradual recovery of the retail sector in tandem with the removal of social distancing restrictions.

In respect of the performance of key office properties, occupancy rate of Dah Sing Financial Centre was 87.1% at 31 March 2023, with a passing rent of HK$41.7 per sq. ft.. Meanwhile, Strand 50 experienced a drop in occupancy rate to 89.6% as the Manager decided to restructure the lease with a co-working space operator. On the Kowloon side, capitalizing on the improving consumer sentiment, occupancy rate of The Harvest rebounded to a satisfactory level of 95.7%.

On the retail front, occupancy rates of Sheung Shui Centre Shopping Arcade and Metro City Phase I Property were 91.8% and 92.5% at 31 March 2023 respectively, while their corresponding passing rents were HK$98.5 per sq. ft. and HK$55.0 per sq. ft..

Operational statistics for the third quarter of the financial year 2022/23

Property Location Occupancy

Rate (%) 1 Passing Rent (HK$/sq. ft.) 2 at 31 Mar 23 at 31 Dec 22 at 31 Mar 23 at 31 Dec 22 Office Dah Sing Financial Centre Wan Chai 87.1 88.5 41.7 41.6 Strand 50 Sheung Wan 89.6 92.3 30.6 32.3 135 Bonham Strand Trade Centre Property Sheung Wan 100.0 99.4 26.6 26.7 The Harvest Mong Kok 95.7 91.4 41.2 41.0 Winsome House Property Central 91.5 88.8 40.1 39.9 Righteous Centre Mong Kok 99.3 100.0 35.1 34.9 235 Wing Lok Street Trade Centre Sheung Wan 94.1 94.5 19.7 19.7 Java Road 108 Commercial Centre North Point 98.1 96.1 24.6 24.8 On Loong Commercial Building Wan Chai 100.0 100.0 27.8 27.2 Sun Fai Commercial Centre Property Mong Kok 98.5 97.1 21.3 21.4 Wai Ching Commercial Building Property Yau Ma Tei 91.7 97.2 17.0 17.0 Average 91.5 92.2 34.5 34.7 Retail Sheung Shui Centre Shopping Arcade Sheung Shui 91.8 91.7 98.5 98.4 Metro City Phase I Property Tseung Kwan O 92.5 91.9 55.0 54.6 Kwong Wah Plaza Property Yuen Long 97.0 97.8 53.8 52.1 Supernova Stand Property North Point 100.0 100.0 57.3 57.2 Beverley Commercial Centre Property Tsim Sha Tsui 100.0 100.0 29.6 29.6 Average 93.3 93.1 67.6 67.1 Average 92.1 92.5 45.2 45.0

Notes :



Calculated on the basis of occupied gross rentable area (“GRA“) as a proportion of total GRA on the relevant date.

Calculated on the basis of average rent per sq. ft. for occupied GRA on the relevant date.

