Sunmood Divorce Consultancy is Expanding to Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area, Improves Communication Technology to Meet Growing Demand

HONG KONG, March 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Sunmood Divorce Consultancy, one of the leading provider of divorce counseling services in Hong Kong, has announced that they are planning to expand to the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area to meet the growing demand for its services in the region. The company will also be improving its communication technology to better serve clients in the new market.

“The Greater Bay Area is a dynamic and rapidly growing region, and we’re excited to be expanding our services to meet the needs of clients in the area,” said Crystal Ng, Business Development Manager. “We understand that divorce can be a difficult and emotional process, and our goal is to provide the support and guidance that our clients need during this time.”

As part of the expansion, Sunmood Divorce Consultancy will be entering several cities in the Greater Bay Area and offering its full range of divorce counseling services, including support for couples going through divorce, individual counseling, and child custody and support services. The company will be forming partnerships with local organizations to ensure that it can provide the best possible services to clients in the region.

In addition to the physical expansion, Sunmood Divorce Consultancy will also be improving its communication technology to better serve clients in the Greater Bay Area. The company will be investing in new video conferencing system, offering online counseling services, and hiring additional staff to handle client inquiries.

“We recognize that many of our clients have busy schedules and may not be able to come to our offices in person, so we’re investing in new technology to make our services more accessible and convenient,” said Crystal Ng. “We want to be able to offer the same high-quality counseling services to clients in the Greater Bay Area that we do to clients in our other markets.”

The expansion and technology upgrades are part of Sunmood Divorce Consultancy ongoing commitment to providing high-quality divorce counseling services to clients across the globe. The company has a team of experienced and Divorce counselors who are dedicated to helping clients navigate the divorce process and achieve a positive outcome.

About Sunmood Divorce Consultancy

Sunmood Divorce Consultancy is a leading provider of professional divorce counseling services. The firm’s team of professionals is dedicated to guiding clients through the complex divorce process, with a focus on providing personalized solutions for each client’s unique situation. Their services include divorce law firm referrals, Hong Kong divorce advice (單方離婚手續), prenuptial agreement advice, divorce property distribution advice, alimony (離婚贍養費), child custody, and Hong Kong/China divorce proceedings(大陸結婚香港紀錄).

Website:https://sunmood.com.hk/