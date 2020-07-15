Sunny and fair weather ahead as LPA expected to dissipate in next 24 hours

[embedded content]
MANILA, Philippines — The country will have fair weather Wednesday as the low pressure area, previously tropical depression Carina, no longer brings heavy rains and is expected to dissipate in the next 12 to 24 hours, according to the state weather bureau.
“Sa araw na ito ang buong bansa ay makakaranas ng maganda at mainit na panahon maliban sa biglaang pagbuhos ng ulan dahil sa localized thunderstorms sa bandang hapon o gabi,” Aldczar Aurelio, weather specialist at the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration, said in a 5 a.m. weather forecast.
(Today, the entire country will have fair and sunny weather except for sudden rains in the afternoon or evening due to localized thunderstorms.)
Aurelio said the LPA was last spotted 200 kilometers northwest of Basco, Batanes within the Philippine Area of Responsibility.
“Hindi na ito magbibigay ng malalakas na pag-ulan at inaasahan po natin na ito ay malusaw sa susunod na 12 hanggang 24 hours,” he added.
(It is not bringing heavy rains anymore and we expect it to dissipate in the next 12 to 24 hours.)
Forecast temperature range in key cities/areas:
- Metro Manila: 25 to 34 degrees Celsius
- Baguio City: 16 to 23 degrees Celsius
- Laoag City: 24 to 32 degrees Celsius
- Tuguegarao: 24 to 34 degrees Celsius
- Legazpi City: 25 to 33 degrees Celsius
- Tagaytay City: 22 to 32 degrees Celsius
- Puerto Princesa City: 25 to 32 degrees Celsius
- Iloilo City: 26 to 33 degrees Celsius
- Cebu: 25 to 33 degrees Celsius
- Tacloban City: 26 to 31 degrees Celsius
- Cagayan De Oro City: 24 to 32 degrees Celsius
- Zamboanga City: 24 to 34 degrees Celsius
- Davao City: 24 to 33 degrees Celsius
