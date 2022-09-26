Sunnyboys Announce ‘The Last Dance’ Farewell Tour

Influential Sydney power-pop/post-punk outfit the Sunnyboys have announced a farewell tour for early 2023. As per a statement from the band, the inspiration behind their final tour is noted to feature “no animosity, no musical differences, just the satisfaction of a job well done and knowing that it’s time”.

The forthcoming tour will see the group performing throughout the Gold Coast, Dee Why, Thirroul, Adelaide, Melbourne, the Sunshine Coast, Brisbane, and Sydney, with supports from the likes of Painters & Dockers, Rocket Science, The Prize, Flaming Hands, and more. The tour also coincides with the release of Sunnyboys ’81 – ’84, a selection of tracks picked by the band from their time as Mushroom recording artists.

First formed in 1979, the Sunnyboys – comprising brothers Jeremy and Peter Oxley, alongside Bil Bilson and Richard Burgman – only lasted five short years in their initial run, though released a trio of acclaimed records throughout the early ’80s. While a number of sporadic reformations would take place over the years, the group reunited again in 2012, going on to tour consistently over the ensuing decade, and releasing a handful of new recordings in 2020.

“Of the hundreds of bands, and thousand of people that we knew at the time, we’re one of the few that can stand up and say ‘We were really good at what we did, and we’re really proud of what we did’,” Burgman said in a statement. “And we’re lucky enough to still be able to get up and say to people ‘We’re really proud to be able to present this to you now’.”

Sunnyboys – The Last Dance 2023 Australian Tour

Friday, 13th January, 2023 – Twin Towns, Gold Coast, QLD

Saturday, 14th January, 2023 – Twin Towns, Gold Coast, QLD

Friday, 20th January, 2023 – Dee Why RSL, Dee Why, NSW

Saturday, 21st January, 2023 – Anitas, Thirroul, NSW

Wednesday, 25th January, 2023 – The Gov, Adelaide, SA

Saturday, 28th January, 2023 – Northcote Theatre, Melbourne, VIC

Friday, 10th February, 2023 – The Nightquarter, Sunshine Coast, QLD

Saturday, 11th February, 2023 – The Tivoli, Brisbane, QLD

Saturday, 18th February, 2023 – Enmore Theatre, Sydney, NSW

Tickets on sale from Thursday, 29th September.

