Sunshine Coast Foursome Betty Taylor Release New Single and Announce Debut Headline Tour

Sunshine Coast outfit Betty Taylor have announced their debut headline Australian tour in support of the release of their new single ‘Glitter’. It’s the band’s second single, following the release of ‘Stallin’ late last year.

The tour will see Betty Taylor take in dates along the east coast – starting in Brisbane on Friday, 12th May and heading through Melbourne, Sydney, and finishing up in Wollongong. You can scope out all the dates and details below.

Betty Taylor: ‘Glitter’

[embedded content]

Like with ‘Stallin’, the band linked up with producer Aidan Hogg for ‘Glitter’ (Hogg’s worked with artists like G Flip, Eves Karydas, and Jaguar Jonze).

In good news for the cost of living crisis, the majority of the shows on Betty Taylor’s upcoming tour will be free – with the exception of Yah Yahs in Melbourne, which will set you back $10 pre-sale, or $15 on the door.

Betty Taylor has spent the start of 2023 supporting Norwegian artist girl in red’s Laneway shows in Sydney and Melbourne. Aside from their upcoming headline dates, Betty Taylor are locked into the Spaced Out festival on the Gold Coast on Sunday, 9th April.

Betty Taylor ‘Glitter’ Tour 2023

Friday, 12th May – Felons Brewing Co, Brisbane

Friday, 19th Mary – Yah Yahs, Melbourne

Saturday, 27th May – Vic on the Park, Sydney

Sunday, 28th May – North Gong Hotel, Wollongong

Tickets for the Yah Yahs show are available now via Eventbrite.

