“Sunshine Cruz clarifies relationship of daughters with dad Cesar Montano”
“The girls are smart enough to understand na meron syang ibang pinagkakaabalahan,” said actress Sunshine Cruz.
Actress Sunshine Cruz in a rare moment on Thursday opened up about the relationship of her daughters–Angelina, Samantha, and Chesca–with their estranged father, action star Cesar Montano.
This, after the actress took to Instagram to share photos of her and her children during their Christmas celebration at home, captioned, “Once again, Merry Christmas from our family to yours. May the special occasion of Christmas become merrier for you with good health and lots of smile. God bless us all.”
A user then asked: “‘Di po ba in good terms sila sa biological father nila?0148
Refusing to directly answer the question, Sunshine instead responded by stating that she has taught her kids to always take the high road when it comes to their father, adding, “Nagpaparamdam ang tatay nila once a year or minsan wala pa but then again it’s fine. The girls are smart enough to understand na meron syang ibang pinagkakaabalahan. Andito naman ako palagi for then. I think that alone is enough for them. Knowing I am here for them always.”
Sunshine and Cesar tied the knot in 2000. After a couple of years being separated, their marriage was finally annulled last September 2018.