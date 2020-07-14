“Sunshine Cruz: ‘Hindi pagkain o bagay ang mga babae’”

Sunshine Cruz denounced those who made sexual remarks about her and her children on social media, including her daughters’ own schoolmates.

“Hindi pagkain o bagay ang mga babae.”

Sunshine Cruz made this statement on Instagram on Monday, July 13, as she denounced those who made sexual remarks about her and her children on social media, including her daughters’ very own schoolmates.

In a series of posts on Twitter, the Love Thy Woman actress uploaded screenshots of Facebook pages with posts sexualizing her and her three kids Angelina, Samantha, and Chesca.

“If this is right, I don’t know what’s wrong anymore,” she wrote.

If this is right, I don’t know what’s wrong anymore. pic.twitter.com/pobEkJbftk — Sunshine Cruz (@sunshinecruz718) July 13, 2020

She also included screenshots of lewd comments from three individuals whom she said were schoolmates of her daughters, telling them: “I hope you’ll have the courage to face us and say these things straight to our faces.”

READ: Daughters of Sunshine Cruz expose alleged sexual predators from school

Angelina, Samantha, and Chesca are Sunshine’s daughters with her former husband, actor Cesar Montano.

Angelina, a singer and model, is 18, while both her sisters are minors.

On Instagram, Sunshine, 42, wrote: “Wala kaming sinasaktan at inaapakang tao. Hindi pagkain o bagay ang mga babae.”

“Anong satisfaction ang nakukuha nyo sa pambabastos nyo sa amin? I may have done sexy movies in the past but it is never a valid reason to treat us this way,” she added.

Sunshine’s boyfriend, politician Macky Mathay, similarly called out sexual predators of his girlfriend and her children on Instagram, saying “these people should be put in jail, and for the minors in an institution.”

“I have known My Sunshine and the three girls for almost 4 years, I even have my own nicknames for the 3 of them. (Ange, Sammy, and Cheskie.) I love them in a special way already as if they were my own children. Our 6 angels as I would call our kids,” he said.

He went on: “So these disgusting issues of boys, these sexual predators online, who are violating, objectifying, cyber sexually harassing my Sunshine and the girls WILL NEVER SIT WELL WITH ME!

“This has to STOP! We should have stricter laws against this kind of cyber bullying, for me it is like ‘cyber-rape,’ being committed by these maniacs online. This is a form of cyber crime and these people should be put in jail, for the minors in an institution! Dapat mabigyan ng leksyon itong mga bastos na ito!”