“Sunshine Cruz laments ‘manyak’ comments over photo with three daughters”

Sunshine Cruz pointed out that a woman’s clothing should never be used as an excuse to harass them on social media.

Sunshine Cruz took to social media to air her frustrations upon finding out that several men filled a photo she posted on social media with perverted comments.

Last June 28, the Love Thy Woman star shared on social media a photo of herself with her three daughters Angelina, Samantha, and Francheska wearing swimwear while chilling out at what appears to be an inflatable pool inside their home.

“Ang aking mga prinsesa. I love you so much,” Sunshine wrote in the caption of the photo she posted on her official Facebook page.

But the 42-year-old actress did not expect that such a wholesome photo would garner corrupt comments from netizens.

Furious over the incident, Sunshine shared a lengthy post on social media lamenting the fact that a lot of people — mostly men — feasted on her photo with her three girls.

According to Sunshine, what women choose to wear should not be used as an excuse to harass them on social media.

“Nagkalat ang sexual predators sa social media lalo na dito sa Facebook. Check out my public page Sunshine Cruz. Sad na ginagawang rason ng mga manyak na ito na naka swimsuit or shorts daw kami. Do not blame women for the choice of clothes they wear,” she wrote.

She went on: “Believe me kahit nakabalot o gown pa kami sa beach may mga bastos pa din. Never blame women rather blame yourself dahil kahit pinagaral kayo ng mga magulang mo, lumaki pa rin kayong bastos at manyak. Andito sa comment section ang mga baboy at manyak.”

Angelina, Samantha, and Francheska are Sunshine’s daughters with her ex-husband Cesar Montano from whom she separated in 2013.