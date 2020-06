“Sunshine Cruz opens up about up how relationship with Cesar Montano changed this year”

Sunshine Cruz also shared that she and her ex-husband Cesar Montano are now on good terms.

Despite having made a decision to part ways, Sunshine Cruz and Cesar Montano managed to be on good terms when it comes to their children.

In the latest episode of Ruffa Gutierrez’s “Love Thy Chika,” Cruz said she did not let their past get in the way of her relationship with ex-husband Cesar Montano. She also said that the latter managed to have constant communication with their three daughters Angelina, Samantha, and Franchesca.

“This year nagkaroon siya ng participation. Mas may participation siya sa mga bata. They are in touch. Minsan magkasama pa silang nagsisimba. Sabi ko naman sa mga bata, kung ano man ‘yung mga nangyari noon, hindi naman ibig sabihin noon hindi na kayo mahal ng tatay ninyo. Kahit anong mangyari, tatay niyo pa rin iyan,” Cruz said.

She went on: “May kanya-kanyang buhay na kami. Annulled na naman kami ni Cesar. May ibang buhay na siya. And same us with us. Ang importante talaga dito ‘yung kaligayahan at kapanakan ng mga anak namin.”

Although she is now happily in a relationship with Macky Mathay, Cruz admitted that she had a hard time moving on from their separation where she admitted to having lost everything she had during that time.

“Wala naman kasing ibang sasandalan ‘yung tatlong anak ko kung ‘di ako lang. Kapag pinakita ko na weak ako, panghihinaan din sila ng loob. Kailangan talaga magpakananay at tibayan ko ang kalooban ko,” she stated.

She added: “Yes, nag-iiiyak pa rin ako. There was a time na nalungkot ako ng sobra sobra pero binigyan ko ng expiration date ‘yung pagdadalamhati at pagiging malungkot ko kasi hindi naman pwedeng habangbuhay na ganun. Kawawa ‘yung mga bata. Sila ‘yung naging inspiration ko para makabangon.”

She went on to thank ABS-CBN for giving her the opportunity to start a new life, saying: “I’m very grateful to ABS-CBN kasi one week or two weeks pa lang nu’ng nabalitaan ng ABS-CBN na hiwalay na ako, nagkaroon agad ako ng offer na teleserye. ‘Yun ‘yung “Dugong Buhay.” That was 2013. Then after nu’ng “Dugong Buhay,” nagdire-diretso na ako.”

Watch the video below:

[embedded content]