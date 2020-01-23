“Sunshine Cruz proud of daughter Angelina’s admission to dream university”

Sunshine Cruz could not be any prouder of her daughter Angelina for passing the college entrance exams to her dream university.

On Instagram, the “Love Thy Woman” star posted a copy of the official letter confirming Angelina’s admission to her preferred university—which she refused to name—captioned with her touching message for her daughter.

“Time really flies. May anak na akong magka-college next school year! My daughter Angelina got in sa University na gusto niya and I’m really proud of you anak. Achievement ‘yan at alam kong pinaghirapan mo. Keep shining, always believe in yourself and know that I’m always here for you! I love you!” she said.

Responding to this, Angelina wrote: “I love you!”

Angelina, also a model and a recording artist, is Sunshine’s eldest daughter with action star Cesar Montano.

Aside from Angelina, the former couple has two other daughters, namely, Chesca and Samantha.