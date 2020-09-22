“Sunshine Cruz shares nine memorable photos with boyfriend Macky Mathay on their fourth anniversary”

Sunshine Cruz lists some of the highlights of her relationship—so far—with Macky Mathay.

Apat na taon na ang relasyon nina Sunshine Cruz at Macky Mathay noong September 18, 2020 at ayon sa dalawa, habang tumatagal ay mas tumatatag ang kanilang pagsasama.

During their anniversary ay ibinahagi ng aktres ang ilan sa kanilang memorable photos ng boyfriend na ang ilan dito ay kasama ang kanilang mga kaibigan. Ipinost niya ang mga ito sa Facebook bilang pag-alala sa masasayang moments na kanilang pinagsaluhan.

“Some of our memorable ‘firsts.’

“First photo was when I first saw you personally after texting and talking over the phone for a month. I was sick then and you asked if you could accompany me for my blood work. Lunch (and crispy pata) followed with our official 3rd wheel @chefosel.

“2nd photo was our first night out with my friends at Prive. We saw my now manager @arnold_vegafria who was surprised (or shocked?!) to see I am publicly and finally dating after being separated for more than 3 years.

“3rd photo was our first event together. People thought you were there with your sister @therealaramina.

“4th photo, you had your ACL/MCL, meniscus tear surgery. I visited you and even stayed overnight to take care of you. Wanted to be there for you everyday but I had commitments and work to attend to.

“5th photo, I had my surgery. You took care of me. Sobrang in pain ako there kaya binigay mo ang katawan mo para sandalan ko. You never left my side not until I can function on my own.

“6th photo was our first movie date with our beautiful children. I am always happy when the kids are complete. Grateful they get along.

“7th photo was our first Valentine together. You opted not to bring me to a fancy restaurant instead you brought me to my father’s fave steak place in San Juan. I always miss my dad. Kung nakilala ka nya alam ko magkakasundo kayo.

“8th and 9th photos were our first Christmas and first New Year together.

“Ang daming memorable firsts! Thank you for being so nice and supportive not just to me but the girls too. Ang bait-bait mo my Macky! Sometimes, I still wonder if I am really deserving of you. I am just really happy that I listened to Sis Hazel (@therealaramina). That I should not close my doors on you and give myself and you a chance to know each other. Look at us now!

“Thank you for being you! For accepting me for who I really am and for being a wonderful father figure to my girls. Know that you are appreciated.”