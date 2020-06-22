“Sunshine Cruz thanks Macky Mathay for being the best father figure to her kids”

Single mom Sunshine Cruz shares how happy she is to have boyfriend Macky Mathay in her life.

Less than three months before they celebrate their fourth anniversary as a couple and actress Sunshine Cruz shows she’s still very much in love and thankful to have boyfriend Macky Mathay in her life. The 42-year-old single mother of three thanked her boyfriend, who is also a single parent to three kids, in an Instagram post on Father’s Day, June 21.

The good-looking couple found a second chance at love with each other after meeting in late 2016. Macky was Sunshine’s first relationship three years after her separation from ex-husband Cesar Montano in 2013. Sunshine Cruz filed a petition for the annulment of her marriage which was legally granted in September 2018.

She wrote,

“My Macky! Happy Father’s Day! I don’t know if thanking you is enough for the love and support you’ve been giving not just to me and to your children but to my three girls and our dogs as well. Mag aapat na taon na! ️ Napakabuti mong tao.

Punong-puno ka ng pagmamahal and because of that, umaapaw ang pagmamahal na yan at iyo ding naibabahagi sa mga tao na nakakasama mo maliban sa pamilya. I couldn’t ask for more because my children are blessed to have the BEST father figure they could have. We are all blessed to be loved by you. I am truly grateful to God for sending someone like you in our lives. Salamat dahil tinanggap at minahal mo din kami ng mga anak ko. Happy Father’s Day. Napakabuti mong ama kina Charlie, Roan, and Colin and again thank you for loving Angelina, Sam, and Chesca too. May God bless you more! We love you my Macky! #fathersday2020”