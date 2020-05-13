“Sunshine Cruz to Kim Chiu: ‘Andito ako your mama, kapit lang anak’”

Sunshine Cruz shows support for Kim Chiu after the latter became the target of bashers.

Nagbigay ng mensahe si Sunshine Cruz kay Kim Chiu sa kanyang Facebook account bilang suporta sa pinagdadaanan ng aktres. Matatandaang na-bash nang husto ng netizens si Kim pagkatapos ng mga naging pahayag nito sa online protest ng Kapamilya stars sa Facebook Live.

Si Sunshine ang gumaganap na ina ni Kim sa Love Thy Woman series ng ABS-CBN na ang name ng character ay Kai.

“When I made a comeback last 2013, isa sa wish ko na sana makatrabaho ko si Kim and wish granted because I’ve been blessed to have the opportunity to work with her for Love Thy Woman as her mom,” simula ni Sunshine.

Dugtong niya, “Noon pa man, I’ve been hearing good things about her and totoo ngang napakabait, laging nakangiti, professional, at mahusay hindi lang bilang artista kundi bilang tao. Madaling makagaangan ng kalooban ang isang Kimmy because she is genuine and humble.

“Sabi ko nga, no wonder blessed siya dahil mabuting tao pala talaga. Kimmy, andito ako your mama Kai/mama Shine. Know that maraming nagmamahal sa ‘yo and I am one of them. This too shall pass. Kapit lang anak! I can’t wait to hug you and see you and our LTW family.”

Nakakatanggap din ng mangilan-ngilang pamba-bash ang aktres pagkatapos magsara ang ABS-CBN pero hindi niya raw ito pinapansin.

“Hindi po ako makikipagtalo sa mga harsh comments ng iba sa IG at public FB account ko. Just like everyone, I also have the right to express what I feel about what’s happening. I believe na hindi normal na maligayahan ang ibang tao sa mga nagaganap ngayon.

“It is heartbreaking. May posibilidad na makapagbigay ng anxiety at depression ito sa tao. Despite the sadness I am feeling now, alam ko matatapos at maaayos din ito. I’m claiming it already in Jesus name,” lahad ng singer-actress.

On the lighter side, sobrang na-appreciate ni Sunshine ang efforts ng tatlo niyang babaeng anak na ipinaghanda siya ng pagkain noong Mother’s Day.

“Thank you for the effort mga anak. Really blessed and grateful to be a mom to you three. We may sometimes have arguments but I know that you all know how much I love you! Thank you for being my inspiration to always be a better version of myself. Mahal na mahal ko kayo mga anak ko,” mensahe niya sa mga anak.

“They are my strength, my inspirations to always better myself and I am forever grateful for them. I love you Angelina, Sam and Chesca,” pahabol na pahayag ni Sunshine.