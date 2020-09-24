“Sunshine Cruz’s daughter Angelina turns 19: ‘She will always be my baby girl’”

The eldest daughter of Sunshine Cruz and Cesar Montano turned 19 on September 24.

Known as one of the celebrity moms with the most enviable physique in local showbiz, it can sometimes seem almost unbelievable that Sunshine Cruz already has three full-grown teenage daughters. The 43-year-old mom couldn’t help but get emotional when it came to greeting her eldest daughter Angelina Isabele who turned 19 on September 24, Thursday.

In her latest Instagram post, Shine wrote, “Emotional while editing this.. Posting this in advance cause work is early tomorrow.

19 years old(tomorrow, Sept 24)! How time flies!” Shine also shared how close her relationship is with her firstborn. “Angelina has always been very close to me. I sometimes see myself in her. Not just physically but she reminds me of my personality, quiet but she can also be scary when angry. 🏻She’s my eldest daughter but she will always be my baby girl,” she added.

Last year, Shine was a proud mom who helped Angelina prepare for her prom. Having juggled her studies and a career as a model and a recording artist, Angelina released her first single under Universal Records in 2017, followed by a self-titled EP in 2018, featuring songs ‘Kaya Mo Ba’, ‘Sumilong Ka’, and ‘Paraiso’, in collaboration with Inigo Pascual.

With one of her daughter’s now an adult, Sunshine affirmsedher support and love as a parent in her post. She adds, “Anak, I am always here for you. We may sometimes have misunderstandings but it doesn’t mean I love you less. Know that, I am very proud of you and I will always be here for you, to guide and protect you. Sorry I won’t be present on your special day. Mom needs to work but I promise to make it up to you! I love you so much! Happy 19th Birthday my beautiful Angelina!”