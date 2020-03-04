“Sunshine Dizon shares emotional experience during visit to Jesus’ birthplace”

Actress Sunshine Dizon could not help but turn emotional as she finally fulfilled her dream of visiting the birthplace of Jesus Christ.

On Instagram on Monday, the “Mystified” star posted a photo of her bowing her head to a holy spot, housed in the Church of Nativity where Jesus was believed to have been born.

“Praise God for making it possible for me to see and venerate in his birth place. I could not control my tears. I was so overwhelmed and really felt the spirit moving me,” she wrote as caption.

Located just outside of Jerusalem, the Church of the Nativity is the oldest church in the Holy Land and is considered as one of the most important religious places in the world. In 2012, it became the first Palestinian site to be listed as a World Heritage Site by UNESCO.

Currently, Dizon is on a pilgrimage to the Holy Land, where she also got to tour other religious spots, such as the Church of the Visitation and the Jordan River.