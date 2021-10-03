Suntrust Home Developers Inc Annual Stockholders’ Meeting

SUNTRUST HOME DEVELOPERS, INC.

26th Floor, Alliance Global Tower, 36th Street corner 11th Avenue, Uptown Bonifacio, Taguig City Telephone Number: (632) 8894-6300

To all Stockholders:

The annual meeting of the stockholders of SUNTRUST HOME DEVELOPERS, INC. (the Corporation) will be held on October 26, 2021, Tuesday, at 9:00 a.m. Given the current circumstances, the meeting will be conducted virtually and voting conducted in absentia through the link that may be accessed at the Corporation's website at https://suntrusthomedev.com/asm2021/.

In light of the current conditions and in support of efforts to contain the outbreak of COVID-19, stockholders may attend the meeting and vote via remote communication only. The Corporation is in the process of finalizing the details of the online facilities for the remote communication and the procedures for the pre-registration of the stockholders of the Corporation. The Corporation will immediately provide the necessary information, disclosure and notices as soon as the foregoing details are finalized.

Agenda:

1. Call to Order

2. Certification of Notice and Quorum

3. Approval of Minutes of Annual Stockholders' Meeting held on October 27, 2020

4. Approval of Annual Report for 2020

5. Approval and Ratification of the Acts of the Board of Directors and Management

6. Election of Directors for 2021-2022

7. Appointment of External Auditor

8. Approval of the Listing of Remaining 2,450,000,000 Additional Shares Issued Pursuant to the Increase in Authorized Capital Stock Approved by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on December 20, 2019

9. Approval of the Waiver of Rights Offering Requirement of The Philippine Stock Exchange, Inc. (PSE) Listing Rules of the 5,000,000,000 Shares Issued Pursuant to the Increase in Authorized Capital Stock Approved on December 20, 2019

10. Approval of the Increase in Authorized Capital Stock from P23,000,000,000 to P50,000,000,000

11. Approval of the Amendment of the Amended Article of Incorporation and By-Laws to change corporate name to “Suntrust Resort Holdings, Inc.”

12. Other Matters

13. Adjournment

Please refer to Annex A for a brief explanation of each agenda item for approval.

The Board of Directors has fixed the end of trading hours of the Philippine Stock Exchange on September 30, 2021 as the record date for the determination of stockholders entitled to the notice of, participation via remote communication, and voting in absentia at such meeting and any adjournment thereof.

The conduct of the meeting will be streamed live, and stockholders may attend the meeting by registering via https://suntrusthomedev.com/asm2021/ and submitting the supporting documents listed there until October 15, 2021. All information submitted shall be verified and validated by the Corporate Secretary.

Stockholders who wish to cast votes through a proxy may accomplish the proxy form and submit the same on or before October 15, 2021. In view of the community quarantine, scanned forms will be accepted via email at corporatesecretary@suntrusthomedev.com. Paper copies shall be sent to the office of the Corporate Secretary at 24th Floor, Alliance Global Tower, 36th Street corner 11th Avenue, Uptown Bonifacio, Taguig City once the community quarantine is lifted.

Stockholders who successfully registered can cast their votes in absentia through the Corporation's secure online voting facility for this meeting. In order to participate remotely, they will also be provided with access to the meeting that will be held virtually. The “Guidelines for Participation via Remote Communication and Voting in Absentia” as appended to the Definitive Information Statement will be posted in the Corporation's website https://suntrusthomedev.com/ and on PSE EDGE.

Taguig City, September 29, 2021