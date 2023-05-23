Sunway University Ranked No. 1 Non-GLU Private University in Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, May 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — In the latest Times Higher Education (THE) World University Rankings 2023, Sunway University is the No. 1 non-government linked university (GLU) private university in Malaysia and ranked as one of Malaysia’s Top 10 universities.

Sunway University is now ranked 801-1000, out of 1,799 universities across 104 countries and regions. THE World University Rankings is the largest and most diverse university rankings.

Professor Sibrandes Poppema, President of Sunway University shared, “We are very pleased to have entered the THE World University Rankings for meeting the eligibility criteria to receive a rank in the league table.”

The table is calibrated carefully with 13 performance indicators that measure an institution’s performance across four areas: teaching, research, knowledge transfer and international outlook. The data compile produces these rankings that are trusted by governments and universities, which are a vital source for students when they are making decisions about where to study.

In addition, Sunway University is also the top-ranked private university in Malaysia for THE Impact Rankings 2022, ranked Top 301+ out of 1,406 international institutions. THE Impact Rankings recognise universities worldwide for their social and economic impact based on the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Sunway University is highly-ranked in the Top 200 in SDG 6 – Clean Water and Sanitation, SDG 8 – Decent Work and Economic Growth and SDG 17 – Partnership for the Goals; Top 300 in SDG 7 – Affordable and Clean Energy and a high score in SDG 11 – Sustainable Cities and Communities.

As part of the effort to prepare students for their future careers, Sunway University put great emphasis on developing graduates who are highly sought-after by employers and are equipped for all of life’s challenges and opportunities.

Sunway University also received the number one award in Graduate Employability among all universities in Malaysia by Talentbank Group for 2022 and 2023, through the National Graduate Employability Index. The survey gauges the employability rate of graduates from universities all across Malaysia, highlighting Malaysian universities that have produced the most highly sought-after graduates.