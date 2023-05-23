Sunway University Tops Malaysia’s Graduate Employability Rankings for 2nd Year Running

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, May 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Sunway University has been awarded the number one Graduate Employability among all universities in Malaysia by Talentbank for a second consecutive year. The University received 6 Stars Employability Rating in 25 different fields of study including Accounting, Actuarial Science, Engineering, Hospitality Management and many more. The recognition provides confidence for school leavers and parents who are considering university options with employability upon graduating in mind.

Established since 2011, Talentbank Group is a mover and shaker of employability ecosystem focused on producing career-ready candidates and helping them with better careers, by connecting them with industry leaders that welcome prime talent. They recently conducted a survey on the preferred recruitment choices of the leading graduate employers such as Coca-Cola, Huawei, Nestle, Petronas, Unilever and many others in Malaysia. The survey gauges the employability rate of graduates from universities all across Malaysia, highlighting Malaysian Universities that have produced the most highly sought-after graduates.

The National Graduate Employability Index (GE Index) is a benchmark used to measure the employability of graduates of higher education establishments in Malaysia. The GE Index research, based on votes cast by employers, focused on some key questions such as employer’s opinion on their preferred universities, the number of graduates hired from these universities, and if the employers will continue to hire graduates from the same universities they had previously chosen.

Professor Sibrandes Poppema, President of Sunway University shared, “The combination of research infused knowledge, superb communication and digital skills, the right values and a sustainable development, planetary health and entrepreneurial mindset, supplemented with career preparation activities through all study years, results in Sunway graduates being optimally prepared for employment.”

Ben Ho, Chief Executive Officer of Talentbank shared his congratulatory message, “Following a comprehensive evaluation, we applaud the academic programs at Sunway University that have garnered unanimous support from employers, reinforcing its position as one of the most sought-after educational institutions in the region.”

The nation’s youngest Professor according to the Malaysia Book of Records and the Dean of Sunway Business School, Professor Lim Weng Marc said, “Sunway University’s unparalleled success in achieving the No. 1 Graduate Employability ranking for two consecutive years is a shining example of our relentless pursuit of academic distinction, ground-breaking research, and robust industry partnerships. Our exceptional faculty and staff are devoted to equipping our students with the necessary tools to excel in the dynamic global job market, and this noteworthy recognition reflects their dedication and our students’ accomplishments.”

One of the world’s top 2% scientist and currently the Professor at the School of Engineering and Technology, Professor Angela Amphawan went on to add, “The University is committed to fostering real-world experiences through internships, industrial placements, and professional networking opportunities, paving the way for our students’ success.”

In addition, according to Student Barometer 2022, Sunway University scored higher satisfaction rate compared to Malaysian & Global average satisfaction score in all the Employment Support Category. Sunway University’s industry-aligned curricula ensure that graduates possess the essential skills and expertise that employers demand in the current and future competitive landscape.