SUNWAY’S NEW INTEGRATED HOTEL IN JOHOR OFFERS NEW ADVENTURES

JOHOR BAHRU, Malaysia, Dec. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — Sunway Hospitality has opened its integrated 284-room Sunway Hotel Big Box, Sunway City Iskandar, promising a new adventure in Malaysia’s southern state of Johor.



Epitomising Sunway’s flair for integration towards a fulfilling holiday experience, the new hotel is connected to the 46,000-square metre Sunway Big Box Retail Park, that features big warehouse concept stores in an open-air strip mall, and one of the largest extreme and adventure parks in Malaysia, X Park Sunway Iskandar which features over 20 exciting activities for adventure-seekers including go-karting, mountain-biking, motocross, rock-climbing, archery and paintball.

Sunway City Iskandar Puteri is the renowned Sunway Group’s largest township yet and is designed to be a sustainable city enveloped in spectacular greenscapes and bluescapes including the Emerald Lake, the Straits of Malacca and the Pendas River.

Johor is one of Malaysia’s top tourism states with unique cuisine, eco-tourism, heritage attractions and spectacular shopping experiences. Sunway Hotel Big Box is located close to some of Johor’s biggest attractions including Legoland, Edible Park, and Kota Iskandar, and a short drive away from the Johor Premium Outlets.

Suitable for both corporate and leisure travellers, the hotel is easily accessible from Senai International Airport, Puteri Harbour International Ferry Terminal, and a mere 15-minutes to the Coastal Highway Southern Link (CHSL) to the Second Link Expressway leading to Singapore.

The hotel features five room categories with contemporary functional designs, complimentary Wi-Fi and wired broadband internet access, 50-inch Internet Protocol TV, electronic safe, sofa beds (usage upon request for selected categories), mini fridge and coffee and tea making facilities.

The hotel also has a 24-hour fitness centre, an outdoor swimming pool with an attached children’s pool, a pool bar and the Pendas Café. Other facilities available include three meeting rooms that can be combined to fit up to 200 persons in a banquet set-up with a 9ft LED video wall, or partitioned into smaller breakout rooms for to 20 persons in a boardroom style set-up with an adjoining lounge serving refreshments.

As part of the hotel’s continued commitment to the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), each room will also be provided with refillable stainless steel bottles – which are sanitised and sealed – ready for guest usage upon their arrival into the room. A conveniently placed water dispenser allows guests to continuously quench their thirst while significantly helping to reduce single-use plastics to help save the environment. Other initiatives towards sustainable operations includes self-check in kiosks which reduces the queue time for check-ins while eliminating use for paper and ink cartridges. Each of the rooms also include organic wet amenities including shampoo, bath gel, and hand soap which minimises single-use plastic waste and the flow of chemical waste into waterways.

Sunway Hotel Big Box is currently offering special room packages, with prices starting from MYR187.00 nett (USD 44.40) per room per night and MYR55.00 nett (USD 13.03) per adult for its dining packages.

For reservations, guests may contact the hotel’s direct line at +607 533 6688, e-mail to sbbh.reservations@sunwayhotels.com or visit https://www.sunwayhotels.com/sunway-bigbox. For the latest news and offers at Sunway Hotel Big Box, connect via Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/SunwayHotelBigBox or sbbh.enquiry@sunwayhotels.com.