“Super Junior member Donghae to mark solo debut with a collaboration”

After more than 15 years with South Korean group Super Junior, Donghae is set to debut as a solo artist with a collaboration.

According to Soompi, a source from SJ Label has confirmed the reports.

“Super Junior’s Donghae is releasing his first solo single. It is a digital single that is set for release in late-February,” the source confirmed via Star News.

In an Instagram post, Donghae confirmed that his new endeavor is a song titled “Harmony” with South Korean rapper BeWhy.

Although Donghae has previously worked on songs for K-Drama OSTs in the past, his collaboration with BeWhy marks his first as a solo artist.

As of writing, Donghae has yet to announce the exact release date of the song.

Donghae debuted on Super Junior in 2005.